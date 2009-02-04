Go With the Glow

The subtlest and most foolproof way to extend your glow is with illuminating products. Designed to reflect light, they’re simple to apply, and they brighten every complexion.



Aveda Tourmaline Charged Exfoliating Cleanser, $29

This gentle exfoliating face wash removes dull dead cells to boost skin’s radiance. (Skip it if your skin is sensitive; buff with a washcloth instead.)

To buy: aveda.com.

Burt’s Bees Radiance Day Creme, $18

Add a hint of luminosity by wearing pearly moisturizing cream―with vitamins A, C, D, and K to smooth skin.

To buy: burtsbees.com.

Stila Illuminating Concealer, $8

Look wide awake (even when you don’t feel that way) with a cover-up that contains glimmering mica. The creamy formula blends easily into the skin and masks under-eye circles.

To buy: amazon.com.

Jergens Soft Shimmer Skin Radiance Moisturizer, $6.50

Apply this gold-flecked body lotion to your neck, chest, arms, legs―anyplace you want to tone and brighten.

To buy: At drugstores.

