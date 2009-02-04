Go With the Glow
Just a Touch of Luminescence
The subtlest and most foolproof way to extend your glow is with illuminating products. Designed to reflect light, they’re simple to apply, and they brighten every complexion.
Aveda Tourmaline Charged Exfoliating Cleanser, $29
This gentle exfoliating face wash removes dull dead cells to boost skin’s radiance. (Skip it if your skin is sensitive; buff with a washcloth instead.)
To buy: aveda.com.
Burt’s Bees Radiance Day Creme, $18
Add a hint of luminosity by wearing pearly moisturizing cream―with vitamins A, C, D, and K to smooth skin.
To buy: burtsbees.com.
Stila Illuminating Concealer, $8
Look wide awake (even when you don’t feel that way) with a cover-up that contains glimmering mica. The creamy formula blends easily into the skin and masks under-eye circles.
To buy: amazon.com.
Jergens Soft Shimmer Skin Radiance Moisturizer, $6.50
Apply this gold-flecked body lotion to your neck, chest, arms, legs―anyplace you want to tone and brighten.
To buy: At drugstores.
A Flush of Pretty Color
Adding a bit of the right shade to your cheeks can stave off post-summer dullness and make skin look outdoorsy. Really, who needs a run in the woods?
Neutrogena Healthy Skin Blends Sheer Highlighting Blush in Fresh, $12
If you have fair skin, choose blush in a true pink―it’s flattering and appears most natural.
To buy: At drugstores.
Clinique Blush-Wear Cream Stick in Rosy Blush, $19
A sheer, muted-pink cream works on everyone. Layer it to suit your complexion: Apply one dab to fair skin; add more to darker tones.
To buy: clinique.com.
Tarte Natural Cheek Stain in Natural Beauty, $30
Creamy stains are emollient, making them good for dry skin. This rosy berry shade enhances medium tones.
To buy: tartecosmetics.com.
Iman Luxury Blushing Powder in Peace, $10
Dark skin can handle the boldest, deepest shades, like this coppery plum. Use a blush brush to dust it over cheeks.
To buy: At drugstores.
A Sunny Bronze Face
Don’t be scared off by how intense bronzer looks in the package―the right shade for you plus a few application tricks equals easy (natural!) glowing skin.
- Chanel Soleil Tan in Sunkissed, $48
- Smooth this universally flattering bronzed liquid directly onto skin for a soft glow―or mix it with moisturizer for an even subtler effect.
- To buy:chanel.com.
Fresh Bronzing Face Luster in Marbella Gold, $45
To apply powder bronzer, sweep it on the temples, along the hairline, under the cheekbones, and down your nose. The shade here flatters the fairest of complexions.
To buy: Unfortunately, this shade is no longer available. A similar product is available at fresh.com.
- Max Factor Color-Genius Bronzer in Sunset, $12.50
- When picking a bronzer, stick to suntan browns and avoid anything too pink, orange, or red. A toasty version is great for medium skin tones.
- To buy:amazon.com.
- Mac Bronzing Powder in Refined Deeper Bronze, $23.50
- “A bronzer with subtle shimmer really highlights your features,” says Trish McEvoy, a makeup artist and the owner of Trish McEvoy cosmetics. Use it to emphasize cheekbones. This one is good for dark skin.
- To buy:amazon.com.