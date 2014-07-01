6 Playful Scents Just Made for Summer

By Jenny Jin
Updated August 29, 2014
For a moment of escape wherever you are—parked on a beach or at your desk—spritz on one of these six uplifting fragrances.
CK One Summer Eau de Toilette

This breezy limited-edition fragrance takes all of the best parts of the original and adds a summery twist (a lime, grapefruit, and melon twist to be precise!). With a mesmerizing blue-green gradient bottle, it’s a feast for the eyes, too.

To buy: $52, macys.com.

Featured July 2014

Dolce & Gabbana Dolce Eau de Parfum Spray

Notes of sandalwood and cashmeran ground this otherwise floral fragrance, scenting skin with a soft, feminine essence that lingers.

To buy: $90, sephora.com.

Lanvin Me L’eau Eau de Toilette

From the frosty pink bottle to the delicate chain wrapped around the cap, there is no denying that this perfume might be something special. But the scent—an exquisite blend of mandarin, magnolia, and cedarwood—makes you believe it.

To buy: $92, nordstrom.com.

Nuxe Prodigieux le Parfum

Though the perfume is complex in theory (with head notes of bergamot and mandarin; middle notes of rose, gardenia, and magnolia; and base notes of vanilla and coconut milk) the feeling it evokes is quite simple: the utter contentment you feel when lying down on a sun-drenched beach.

To buy: $69, nuxe.com.

Escada Born in Paradise Eau de Toilette Spray

Inspired by a piña colada, this fruity fragrance includes a cocktail of tropical treats like pineapple, coconut milk, and watermelon. Worried about smelling too sweet? Sensual sandalwood adds a warm, unexpected layer that comes through as the scent dries down.

To buy: $59, ulta.com.

Tom Ford Neroli Portofino Eau de Parfum Spray

A classic in the making, this sparkling scent blends citrus oils, floral notes, and amber undertones to capture the boundless energy of summer days and the sultry feel of summer nights.

To buy: $215, sephora.com.

