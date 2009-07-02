8 Summer Fragrances for Women and for Men

L’Occitane Eau Spontanée

Both floral and fruity, with rose notes, Mediterranean bergamot essential oil, and pomegranate extract, this light fragrance is contained in an oversized Art Deco–influenced bottle that will last for seasons to come.



To buy: $27.50, usa.loccitane.com.



Featured August 2013



