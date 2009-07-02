8 Summer Fragrances for Women and for Men
For Women
L’Occitane Eau Spontanée
Both floral and fruity, with rose notes, Mediterranean bergamot essential oil, and pomegranate extract, this light fragrance is contained in an oversized Art Deco–influenced bottle that will last for seasons to come.
To buy: $27.50, usa.loccitane.com.
Featured August 2013
See The Best Perfumes for another roundup of our favorite scents.
See 6 Playful Scents Just Made for Summer for our favorite summer scents.
Marc Jacobs Honey
As delightful as its packaging, Marc Jacobs’s new perfume is slightly musky yet totally feminine, with notes of orange blossom, honeysuckle, honey, vanilla, and smooth woods.
To buy: $72, sephora.com.
Marni Eau de Parfum
A little flowery, a little spicy, somewhat mysterious, and definitely sexy, the fashion house’s first fragrance makes a perfect option for summer nights.
To buy: $105, saksfifthavenue.com.
Donna Karan Cashmere Mist Gold Essence
Not surprisingly, given its name, this limited-edition update of Donna Karan’s classic Cashmere Mist is soft, lush, and warm.
To buy: $82, ulta.com.
For Men
Ralph Lauren Big Pony Collection #3
As fresh and clean as mountain air, this rugged scent is infused with mint and ginger. Perfect for a sportsman.
To buy: $58, sephora.com.
Acqua Di Parma Colonia Eau de Cologne
The cult favorite from Italy is light and elegant with a blend of Sicilian citrus fruit, verbena, sandalwood, and cedar that’s best described as “sophisticatedly zesty.”
To buy: $96, us.spacenk.com.
Givenchy Gentlemen Only
Modern and masculine, its scent is woodsy (birch leaf, cedarwood) and spicy (pink pepper) without being overpowering.
To buy: $61, sephora.com.
Hermès Eau de Narcisse Bleu Eau de Cologne
Orange blossoms and daffodils are tempered by rooty, musky notes for an irresistible spray made for both men and women (making it very shareable).
To buy: $125, saksfifthavenue.com.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail