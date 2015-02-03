We Tested Dozens of Perfumes, and These Are the 8 Best for Everyday Wear
Because here’s the thing: When you smell someone’s scent, it can take over their personality and become a defining element of their identity. Fragrance is something so...intimate that it quite literally becomes a part of you. That’s why picking a signature fragrance isn’t something to be selected lightly.
Unfortunately, picking out your everyday fragrance isn’t as easy as going to the beauty counter and aimlessly spraying, which is more likely to leave you with a pounding headache than your ideal scent. You want your perfume to be subtle enough to not be overwhelming, but significant enough to be noticeable. And most importantly, you want it to be an olfactory interpretation of your personality. Although it would be impossible to handpick the quintessential scent for everyone (since everyone’s tastes are different), we did make the selection a bit easier by narrowing down some of the best scents in their categories. Whether you’re a lover of musk or sucker for roses, these fragrances are so good that you’ll be turning heads (or shall we say noses?) everywhere you go.
Calvin Klein Everyone
CK Everyone is aptly named—we really can see this crisp, unisex scent appealing to everyone. To be more specific, it smells like bergamot, pineapple, and papaya with just a hint of musk. But what makes this fragrance smell even better is that it’s Calvin Klein’s first clean, gender-free, and environmentally conscious scent. The formula is developed with all vegan, naturally derived ingredients, naturally derived alcohol, and even recycled materials for its packaging.
To buy: $65, sephora.com.
Vince Camuto Illuminare
Like you, this fragrance has a lot of layers: It starts with feminine notes of plum blossom and bergamot, with uplifting florals like magnolia petals and red roses, before drying down to reveal more sensual notes like tonka and suede musk.
To buy: $98, ulta.com.
Estée Lauder Beautiful Belle
Beautiful Belle is an elegant blend that evokes a sunny stroll through Paris. Pretty lychee and mimosa notes are teamed with romantic rose petals, sultry gardenia, and marzipan musk. Together, they dry down to a non-sickly sweetness that’s perfect for everyday wear.
To buy: $75, ulta.com.
Aerin Wild Geranium
If you were to try to capture the scent of a field of wildflowers into a bottle, this would be it. One whiff whisks you away into a land of enchanting florals, from white peony and orange flowers petals to rose centifolia. But the star note, by far, is the wild geranium, which smells exactly like a freshly picked bouquet.
To buy: $130, sephora.com.
YSL Libre
This black and gold glass bottle is the epitome of chic—and so is the scent inside. The lavender essence and Moroccan orange blossom draws you in, but the punch of musk accord will keep you coming back for more.
To buy: $78, sephora.com.
Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb
This pink concoction smells like, you guessed it, flowers. But this isn’t your grandma’s floral fragrance. V&R’s Flowerbomb is infused with notes of orange blossom and seductive patchouli on top of jasmine and rose for a refreshing take on the standard floral perfume. A little goes a long way with this combination, so spritz with an easy hand!
To buy: $85, sephora.com.
Lily Aldridge Haven
Lily describes this smell as reminiscent of home, and we couldn’t agree more. Even if you’re not from Nashville like the model, the romantic scent laced with rose and peony has a warm, comforting softness to it that takes you to a happy place (wherever that may be).
To buy: $50, lilyaldridgeparfums.com.
Jo Malone Poppy & Barley
It’s the best of both worlds with Jo Malone’s fruity-floral fusion. Its sweet-but-zesty scent has notes of rose and violet (aka, the ultimate people pleasers), mixed with barley and fresh fruit scents to give a lightness that make it wearable for everyday.
To buy: $70; sephora.com.