Contrary to popular belief, if I ever saw someone with the same outfit as me, I wouldn’t be turned off at all. I’d think⁠— ha, a woman with great taste⁠—and continue my day without a second thought. But if I ever smelled someone with the same fragrance as me? It would be weird. Super weird.Because here’s the thing: When you smell someone’s scent, it can take over their personality and become a defining element of their identity. Fragrance is something so...intimate that it quite literally becomes a part of you. That’s why picking a signature fragrance isn’t something to be selected lightly.Unfortunately, picking out your everyday fragrance isn’t as easy as going to the beauty counter and aimlessly spraying, which is more likely to leave you with a pounding headache than your ideal scent. You want your perfume to be subtle enough to not be overwhelming, but significant enough to be noticeable. And most importantly, you want it to be an olfactory interpretation of your personality. Although it would be impossible to handpick the quintessential scent for everyone (since everyone’s tastes are different), we did make the selection a bit easier by narrowing down some of the best scents in their categories. Whether you’re a lover of musk or sucker for roses, these fragrances are so good that you’ll be turning heads (or shall we say noses?) everywhere you go.