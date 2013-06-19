6 Jasmine Perfumes and Fragrances

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated June 16, 2015
The succulent and sensual perennial is in full bloom this summer.
See by Chloe

With hints of citrusy bergamot and apple blossom, this scent is sweet without being cloying.

To buy: $78 for 1.7 ounces, sephora.com.

Featured July 2013

Tom Ford Private Blend Jasmin Rouge

A spicy, heady blend as opulent as its container.

To buy: $215 for 1.7 ounces, saks.com.

Yves Saint Laurent Manifesto

Laced with black currant and vanilla—a gourmand’s delight.

To buy: $82 for 1.6 ounces, sephora.com.

Acqua di Parma Acqua Nobile Gelsomino

Crisp and fresh, with bergamot and mandarin.

To buy: $134 for 2.5 ounces, neimanmarcus.com.

L’Occitane Jasmin & Bergamote Eau de Toilette

The light mix of elegant jasmine and soft, fresh bergamot takes you to summers in the South of France. Subtle enough to use from day to night, it’s a scent that lingers deliciously.

To buy: $75 for 2.5 ounces, usa.loccitane.com.

Laundry by Shelli Segal Eau de Parfum

A delicate, plum-infused concoction that’s office—and evening—appropriate.

To buy: $80 for 3.4 ounces, houseofbeautyworld.com.

