6 Jasmine Perfumes and Fragrances
See by Chloe
With hints of citrusy bergamot and apple blossom, this scent is sweet without being cloying.
To buy: $78 for 1.7 ounces, sephora.com.
Featured July 2013
Tom Ford Private Blend Jasmin Rouge
A spicy, heady blend as opulent as its container.
To buy: $215 for 1.7 ounces, saks.com.
Yves Saint Laurent Manifesto
Laced with black currant and vanilla—a gourmand’s delight.
To buy: $82 for 1.6 ounces, sephora.com.
Acqua di Parma Acqua Nobile Gelsomino
Crisp and fresh, with bergamot and mandarin.
To buy: $134 for 2.5 ounces, neimanmarcus.com.
L’Occitane Jasmin & Bergamote Eau de Toilette
The light mix of elegant jasmine and soft, fresh bergamot takes you to summers in the South of France. Subtle enough to use from day to night, it’s a scent that lingers deliciously.
To buy: $75 for 2.5 ounces, usa.loccitane.com.
Laundry by Shelli Segal Eau de Parfum
A delicate, plum-infused concoction that’s office—and evening—appropriate.
To buy: $80 for 3.4 ounces, houseofbeautyworld.com.
