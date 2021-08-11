Make Your Fragrance Last All Day Long With These 6 Simple Hacks

1 Spritz Onto Skin After Showering

If you've just hopped out of the tub or shower, take advantage of the fact that your skin is primed and ready to hold onto scents.

"After a shower, your clean pores will open in the steam, making it the perfect time to apply your perfume," says Vince Spinnato, a celebrity fragrance developer, "certified nose," and CEO of TurnKey Beauty Ltd. "However, don't apply the perfume while your skin is still wet as it will only rub off when you dry yourself."