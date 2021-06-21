5 Candle Mistakes That Are Cutting Down Your Precious Burn Time

2 You're not burning for long enough.

You've burned your candle and let it dry out, but it doesn't look quite right. What went wrong? If your wax is looking lumpy or has a huge pit at the center (i.e., tunneling), chances are that you didn't burn your candle for long enough. Candles have a burn memory, so you're going to want to be sure to burn your candle all the way to the edge of the vessel every time you burn it (which usually takes around two hours). If the wax at the edge of the candle doesn't heat up and liquify, the next time you light the candle it will only expand to that small ring in the middle, meaning you're wasting all the peripheral wax.

It is possible to bring a tunneled candle back to life, however. Pop the candle in an oven at 175 degrees for about five minutes-the distributed heat will help melt the wax so that it's smooth and level across the top again.