7 Fresh New Perfumes for Fall

By Sarah Smith
Updated November 18, 2010
Victoria’s Secret
Pick up one of these brand-new fragrances for the season. No matter your scent-style, there’s one to suit you.
For a Fruity Scent

Victoria’s Secret

Spritz on Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Eau de Parfum. Its bright passion fruit, grape, and yellow peony notes are warmed up by the vanilla plant’s fragrant buds.

To buy: $45, victoriassecret.com.

For a Floral Fragrance

elizabetharden.com

Juicy Couture Peace, Love & Juicy Couture Eau de Parfum Spray is a lively bouquet of linden blossom, hyacinth, honeysuckle, and poppy sprinkled with lemon and apple accords. Plus, the boho bottle comes with a turquoise charm bracelet twisted around its crystal stopper top.

To buy: $87, shop.elizabetharden.com.

For a Sheer, Clean Scent

nordstrom.com

With a smell reminiscent of freshly ironed linen, Prada Infusion d’Iris Eau de Toilette combines delicate lily of the valley, powdery violet, heliotrope and, of course, iris.

To buy: $85, nordstrom.com.

For a Woodsy Scent

neimanmarcus.com

Try Halston Woman Amber Eau de Parfum. Its exotic blend combines amber, tuberose, sandalwood, and musk. Italian mandarin and red currants add lightness to balance its heavier notes.

To buy: $120, neimanmarcus.com.

For a Fruity-Floral Fragrance

Kate Spade

Fun and fresh thanks to tinges of juicy watermelon and blackberry, Kate Spade Twirl Eau de Parfum is perfect for day or night. Orange blossom, magnolia, and jasmine flowers give its airy fruit notes staying power.

To buy: $80, katespade.com.

For a Musky Scent

nordstrom.com

Steeped in accords of orange flowers, lily of the valley, and jasmine, Donna Karan Cashmere Mist Liquid Nude Eau de Parfum exudes a sensuous aroma that is anchored in musk.

To buy: $72, nordstrom.com.

For a Spicy Unisex Fragrance

Bond No. 9

Perfect for the minimalist. Just a little of Bond No. 9 Cooper Square Hotel Eau de Parfum goes a long way. This concentrated elixir marries cognac, patchouli, and incense with unexpected lavender and juniper berry notes.

To buy: $170, bondno9.com.

