7 Fresh New Perfumes for Fall
For a Fruity Scent
Spritz on Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Eau de Parfum. Its bright passion fruit, grape, and yellow peony notes are warmed up by the vanilla plant’s fragrant buds.
To buy: $45, victoriassecret.com.
For a Floral Fragrance
Juicy Couture Peace, Love & Juicy Couture Eau de Parfum Spray is a lively bouquet of linden blossom, hyacinth, honeysuckle, and poppy sprinkled with lemon and apple accords. Plus, the boho bottle comes with a turquoise charm bracelet twisted around its crystal stopper top.
To buy: $87, shop.elizabetharden.com.
For a Sheer, Clean Scent
With a smell reminiscent of freshly ironed linen, Prada Infusion d’Iris Eau de Toilette combines delicate lily of the valley, powdery violet, heliotrope and, of course, iris.
To buy: $85, nordstrom.com.
For a Woodsy Scent
Try Halston Woman Amber Eau de Parfum. Its exotic blend combines amber, tuberose, sandalwood, and musk. Italian mandarin and red currants add lightness to balance its heavier notes.
To buy: $120, neimanmarcus.com.
For a Fruity-Floral Fragrance
Fun and fresh thanks to tinges of juicy watermelon and blackberry, Kate Spade Twirl Eau de Parfum is perfect for day or night. Orange blossom, magnolia, and jasmine flowers give its airy fruit notes staying power.
To buy: $80, katespade.com.
For a Musky Scent
Steeped in accords of orange flowers, lily of the valley, and jasmine, Donna Karan Cashmere Mist Liquid Nude Eau de Parfum exudes a sensuous aroma that is anchored in musk.
To buy: $72, nordstrom.com.
For a Spicy Unisex Fragrance
Perfect for the minimalist. Just a little of Bond No. 9 Cooper Square Hotel Eau de Parfum goes a long way. This concentrated elixir marries cognac, patchouli, and incense with unexpected lavender and juniper berry notes.
To buy: $170, bondno9.com.
See all Daily Finds from this month