6 Fresh New Fragrances

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Jens Mortensen
Spring brings a new crop of outdoorsy scents. These standouts are worth spritzing on.
CK One Summer



This summery scent, a blend of watermelon, mandarin, and kaffir-lime leaves, smells like a vacation in a bottle.

To buy: $44 for 100 milliliters, macys.com.

Chloé Eau de Fleurs Néroli



Thanks to citrus and spicy rosemary, it has a sexy edge.

To buy: $135 for 100 milliliters, saks.com.

Leila Lou perfume



Nectarine- and pear-blossom essentials oils make up this fruity fragrance.

To buy: $38 for five milliliters, b-glowing.com.

Marc Jacobs Pomegranate Splash



This scent smells as juicy and exotic as the real thing.

To buy: $68 for 10 ounces, nordstrom.com.

Chanel Chance Eau Tendre Eau de Toilette



This fragrance has notes of crisp grapefruit and warm musk.

To buy: $90 for 3.4 ounces, chanel.com.

Bond No. 9 High Line



Its grassy olfactory inspiration is drawn from New York City’s new High Line park.

To buy: $145 for 50 milliliters, bondno9.com.

