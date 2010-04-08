6 Fresh New Fragrances
Jens Mortensen
Spring brings a new crop of outdoorsy scents. These standouts are worth spritzing on.
CK One Summer
Jens Mortensen
This summery scent, a blend of watermelon, mandarin, and kaffir-lime leaves, smells like a vacation in a bottle.
To buy: $44 for 100 milliliters, macys.com.
Chloé Eau de Fleurs Néroli
Jens Mortensen
Thanks to citrus and spicy rosemary, it has a sexy edge.
To buy: $135 for 100 milliliters, saks.com.
Leila Lou perfume
Jens Mortensen
Nectarine- and pear-blossom essentials oils make up this fruity fragrance.
To buy: $38 for five milliliters, b-glowing.com.
Marc Jacobs Pomegranate Splash
Jens Mortensen
This scent smells as juicy and exotic as the real thing.
To buy: $68 for 10 ounces, nordstrom.com.
Chanel Chance Eau Tendre Eau de Toilette
Jens Mortensen
This fragrance has notes of crisp grapefruit and warm musk.
To buy: $90 for 3.4 ounces, chanel.com.
Bond No. 9 High Line
Jens Mortensen
Its grassy olfactory inspiration is drawn from New York City’s new High Line park.
To buy: $145 for 50 milliliters, bondno9.com.
