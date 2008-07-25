Bodycology Continuous Spray Lotion in Fresh Waters

This SPF 15 body lotion sprays on (no rubbing required) and is spiked with a crisp, clean aquatic scent.

To buy: $9 at drugstores.



Prada Infusion D'iris Perfumed Linen Water

Iron the delicate fragrance of the water-loving iris root into clothes.

To buy: $28, amazon.com.



Calypso Christiane Celle Marine Fragrance

Sandalwood, lotus flower, and bamboo leaves mingle in an eau de toilette that's part salty, part sweet.

To buy: $41.50, overstock.com.



Mistral Mer du Sud South Seas Candle

Notes of soft woods and white flowers conjure the exotic South Seas.

To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.



H20+ Agave Mist Moisturizing Body Balm

Seaweed extracts moisturize, and dune grass essence calls to mind the seaside.

To buy: $12, h20plus.com.