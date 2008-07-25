Everlasting Summer Scents
Fresh and Green
L’Occitane Citrus Verbena Sorbet Body Cream
Redolent of sliced ripe grapefruit, this rich cream feels lightweight and cool on the skin.
To buy: $36, loccitane.com.
Olivina Olive Hand and Body Wash
The cleanser washes and moisturizes skin with aloe vera and comfrey extracts, while depositing an earthy, grassy fragrance.
To buy: $20, olivinanapavalley.com.
Sweet Grass Farm Lemon Verbena Farmhouse Furniture Wax
Fresh-from-the-tree lemon meets sweet verbena in a scented wood polish.
To buy: $6, sweetgrassonline.com.
Jo Malone Grapefruit Cologne
Perfect for a warm summer night, this citrus cologne is blended with pimento and vetiver to give it a spicy twist.
To buy: $115, jomalone.com.
Tocca Stella Body Polish
A mix of natural essences―grapeseed oil, safflower oil, blood orange, and Italian olives―perfumes skin, while olive bits smooth it.
To buy: $54, tocca.com for info.
Warm and Tropical
Fruits & Passion Monoï Hair Mask
Before heading outside, comb this coconut-scented treatment through damp hair.
To buy: $25, 866-638-8417.
Hillhouse Naturals Caramel Nutmeg Diffuser
Freshen rooms with a spicy cocktail in a pretty-enough-to-display diffuser.
To buy: $30, hillhousenaturals.com for info.
Opi Manicure Pedicure Tropical Citrus Massage
Rub away tension in hands and feet with a lotion that evokes coconuts, oranges, and sweet cream.
To buy: $12, amazon.com.
Breezy and Clean
Bodycology Continuous Spray Lotion in Fresh Waters
This SPF 15 body lotion sprays on (no rubbing required) and is spiked with a crisp, clean aquatic scent.
To buy: $9 at drugstores.
Prada Infusion D'iris Perfumed Linen Water
Iron the delicate fragrance of the water-loving iris root into clothes.
To buy: $28, amazon.com.
Calypso Christiane Celle Marine Fragrance
Sandalwood, lotus flower, and bamboo leaves mingle in an eau de toilette that's part salty, part sweet.
To buy: $41.50, overstock.com.
Mistral Mer du Sud South Seas Candle
Notes of soft woods and white flowers conjure the exotic South Seas.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.
H20+ Agave Mist Moisturizing Body Balm
Seaweed extracts moisturize, and dune grass essence calls to mind the seaside.
To buy: $12, h20plus.com.