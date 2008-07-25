Everlasting Summer Scents

By Sarah Smith and Nykia Spradley
Updated August 29, 2014
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Dana Gallagher
Transform a space into a summer haven with these scents for body and home.
Start Slideshow

1 of 3

Fresh and Green

Dana Gallagher

L’Occitane Citrus Verbena Sorbet Body Cream
Redolent of sliced ripe grapefruit, this rich cream feels lightweight and cool on the skin.
To buy: $36, loccitane.com.

Olivina Olive Hand and Body Wash
The cleanser washes and moisturizes skin with aloe vera and comfrey extracts, while depositing an earthy, grassy fragrance.
To buy: $20, olivinanapavalley.com.

Sweet Grass Farm Lemon Verbena Farmhouse Furniture Wax
Fresh-from-the-tree lemon meets sweet verbena in a scented wood polish.
To buy: $6, sweetgrassonline.com.

Jo Malone Grapefruit Cologne
Perfect for a warm summer night, this citrus cologne is blended with pimento and vetiver to give it a spicy twist.
To buy: $115, jomalone.com.

Tocca Stella Body Polish
A mix of natural essences―grapeseed oil, safflower oil, blood orange, and Italian olives―perfumes skin, while olive bits smooth it.
To buy: $54, tocca.com for info.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 3

Warm and Tropical

Dana Gallagher

Fruits & Passion Monoï Hair Mask
Before heading outside, comb this coconut-scented treatment through damp hair.
To buy: $25, 866-638-8417.

Hillhouse Naturals Caramel Nutmeg Diffuser
Freshen rooms with a spicy cocktail in a pretty-enough-to-display diffuser.
To buy: $30, hillhousenaturals.com for info.

Opi Manicure Pedicure Tropical Citrus Massage
Rub away tension in hands and feet with a lotion that evokes coconuts, oranges, and sweet cream.
To buy: $12, amazon.com.

3 of 3

Breezy and Clean

Dana Gallagher

Bodycology Continuous Spray Lotion in Fresh Waters
This SPF 15 body lotion sprays on (no rubbing required) and is spiked with a crisp, clean aquatic scent.
To buy: $9 at drugstores.

Prada Infusion D'iris Perfumed Linen Water
Iron the delicate fragrance of the water-loving iris root into clothes.
To buy: $28, amazon.com.

Calypso Christiane Celle Marine Fragrance
Sandalwood, lotus flower, and bamboo leaves mingle in an eau de toilette that's part salty, part sweet.
To buy: $41.50, overstock.com.

Mistral Mer du Sud South Seas Candle
Notes of soft woods and white flowers conjure the exotic South Seas.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.

H20+ Agave Mist Moisturizing Body Balm
Seaweed extracts moisturize, and dune grass essence calls to mind the seaside.
To buy: $12, h20plus.com.

Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Sarah Smith and Nykia Spradley