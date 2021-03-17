9 Creative Ways to Wear Fragrance for People Who Hate Spraying Perfume

A perfume you can...see?! Yes, you read that right. The first ever "Visual Fragrance" brand, Amkiri, was founded with the goal of taking the self-expression aspect of scent one step further. To apply, paint on the design of your choice using the minimalist tattoo stencils (think florals, moon phases, or letters) in either black or white. The fragrance and body art will last until you wash it off that evening or the next day (it's designed to last 12+ hours).