The Best Perfumes
Freshest
Giorgio Armani Acqua di Gioia Essenza
The ideal pick-me-up, with mint, lemon, and pink-pepper notes.
To buy: $85 for 1.7 ounces, giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com.
Featured November 2012
Best Spicy
Donna Karan Woman
In this piquant pick, sandalwood and vetiver—usually found in masculine fragrances—get feminized with white floral undertones.
To buy: $115 for 3.4 ounces, nordstrom.com.
Most Complimented
Lancôme La Vie Est Belle
Testers reported that this infusion of patchouli, sweet praline, and tart orange blossom drew admiration from friends, coworkers, and passersby on the street.
To buy: $95 for 2.5 ounces, lancome-usa.com.
Best for Evening
Vera Wang Lovestruck Floral Rush
A heady homage to your favorite after-hours activities: Sparkling champagne notes evoke cocktail hour, while pink passionflower lends a flirtatious edge.
To buy: $78 for 3.4 ounces, macys.com.
Longest-Lasting
Chanel Coco Noir Eau de Parfum
Testers could still detect this bold and beautiful mixture of bergamot, jasmine, and white musk 10 hours after application.
To buy: $130 for 3.4 ounces, nordstrom.com.
Lightest
Coach Poppy Blossom
Don’t be deceived by the strong, sweet mix of notes: Lychee and gardenia add up to a sophisticated scent that delights wearers without overwhelming them.
To buy: $65 for 1.7 ounces, coach.com.
Best Single Note
Stella McCartney L.I.L.Y.
There’s nothing simplistic about this simple fragrance based predominantly on—you guessed it—lily. Moss and truffle give it depth and body.
To buy: $80 for 1.7 ounces, sephora.com.
Best Fruity
Jo Malone London Blackberry & Bay Cologne
Fruity fragrances can smell like dessert. Not this one. The tangy berry-and-grapefruit blend is grounded by earthy cedarwood.
To buy: $110 for 3.4 ounces, jomalone.com.
Best Floral
Balenciaga Florabotanica
Far from a bowl-you-over, air-freshener floral fragrance, this fresh mix of rose and carnation is subtly sublime.
To buy: $95 for 1.7 ounces, neimanmarcus.com.
