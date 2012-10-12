The Best Perfumes

By Alexandra Gonzalez Repetto
Updated August 29, 2014
fragrantica.com
Out of dozens of fall’s newest scents, nine winners wafted above the rest.
Freshest

fragrantica.com

Giorgio Armani Acqua di Gioia Essenza
The ideal pick-me-up, with mint, lemon, and pink-pepper notes.

To buy: $85 for 1.7 ounces, giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com.

If you worry that you are wearing too much perfume, see our fragrance tips.

Featured November 2012

Best Spicy

nordstrom.com

Donna Karan Woman
In this piquant pick, sandalwood and vetiver—usually found in masculine fragrances—get feminized with white floral undertones.

To buy: $115 for 3.4 ounces, nordstrom.com.

Most Complimented

Jens Mortensen

Lancôme La Vie Est Belle
Testers reported that this infusion of patchouli, sweet praline, and tart orange blossom drew admiration from friends, coworkers, and passersby on the street.

To buy: $95 for 2.5 ounces, lancome-usa.com.

Best for Evening

macys.com

Vera Wang Lovestruck Floral Rush
A heady homage to your favorite after-hours activities: Sparkling champagne notes evoke cocktail hour, while pink passionflower lends a flirtatious edge.

To buy: $78 for 3.4 ounces, macys.com.

Longest-Lasting

chanel.com

Chanel Coco Noir Eau de Parfum
Testers could still detect this bold and beautiful mixture of bergamot, jasmine, and white musk 10 hours after application.

To buy: $130 for 3.4 ounces, nordstrom.com.

Lightest

sephora.com

Coach Poppy Blossom
Don’t be deceived by the strong, sweet mix of notes: Lychee and gardenia add up to a sophisticated scent that delights wearers without overwhelming them.

To buy: $65 for 1.7 ounces, coach.com.

Best Single Note

Jens Mortensen

Stella McCartney L.I.L.Y.
There’s nothing simplistic about this simple fragrance based predominantly on—you guessed it—lily. Moss and truffle give it depth and body.

To buy: $80 for 1.7 ounces, sephora.com.

Best Fruity

Jens Mortensen

Jo Malone London Blackberry & Bay Cologne
Fruity fragrances can smell like dessert. Not this one. The tangy berry-and-grapefruit blend is grounded by earthy cedarwood.

To buy: $110 for 3.4 ounces, jomalone.com.

Best Floral

balenciaga.com

Balenciaga Florabotanica
Far from a bowl-you-over, air-freshener floral fragrance, this fresh mix of rose and carnation is subtly sublime.

To buy: $95 for 1.7 ounces, neimanmarcus.com.

What type of scent is right for you? Go to realsimple.com/fragrancequiz to find out.

