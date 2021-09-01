How to Get a Full, Fluffy Brow Look

1 Shape your brows.

The first—and arguably most important—thing you want to decide is how to shape your eyebrows. Before you get too tweezer-happy, keep in mind that less is more! The more brow you have, the easier it will be to work with. Eyebrow mapping is a good technique—start by mapping out where your brows should start and end, where the arch is, and how high the arch reaches. By honing in on these focal points, you can set your brow to be perfectly framed around your eyes.

Another thing to remember: Most often, it's the length that causes the undesired look, not the amount of actual hair, in which case a trim is in order. Use a spoolie to comb the brows in the direction they lay naturally, then trim off any excess bulk.