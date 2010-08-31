7 Picks for Flawless Skin
For Bright Eyes
The Sephora Collection Lasting and Perfecting two-in-one corrector will banish both dark circles and blemishes. Infused with vitamin E, its formula revives tired eyes and minimizes the appearance of dark smudges under them. And salicylic acid helps clear blemishes and improve the overall complexion.
To buy: $15, sephora.com.
For Smoothing the Canvas
Boscia’s oil-free B.B. Cream SPF 27 PA++ moisturizes, soothes, and nourishes with botanicals and sun-protecting titanium dioxide. The result: a flawless finish that leaves imperfections where they belong...on the sidelines.
To buy: $38, bosciaskincare.com.
For Stay-Put Color
Keep your makeup in place for up to half a day with Tarte’s mattifying Clean Slate Poreless 12-Hr Perfecting Primer. Natural fruit-and plant-derived extracts provide anti-aging benefits that help diminish the appearance of fine lines, too.
To buy: $30, tartecosmetics.com.
For Customizable Coverage
Accompanied by a brush and sponge, Benefit “Hello Flawless!” Custom Powder Cover-Up with sun-protecting ingredients delivers a natural, sheer finish. And with a choice of nine shades, you’ll find a perfect match to render your skin tone, well, flawless.
To buy: $34, benefitcosmetics.com.
For a Sheer Wash
The age-fighting Perricone MD No Foundation Foundation offers a multitude of benefits for your skin. How? Ingredients such as alpha lipoic acid, vitamin C, and zinc and titanium oxides soften the look of fine lines and pores, treat uneven skin tone, and protect against damaging UV rays.
To buy: $55, perriconemd.com.
For Keeping Makeup in Place
With wild rose extract and reflective pigments of rose gold and nude rose, Korres Wild Rose Mineral Setting Powder flatters any skin tone. The silky, weightless powder also helps absorb excess oil, resulting in a natural, youthful-looking glow.
To buy: $18, korresusa.com.
For On-the-Go Touch-Ups
No mirror? No problem: Stila’s Stay All Day Foundation & Concealer oil-free duo has one hidden in its cap. And its oxygen technology and botanical extracts moisturize and nourish your skin as well as help enhance circulation from dawn ’til dusk.
To buy: $44, stilacosmetics.com.See all Daily Finds from this month