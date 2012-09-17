New Makeup and Beauty Products for Fall
Girlactik Beauty Signature Sparkle Eyeliner Set
Get the shimmery look of glittery liner without the errant flecks. The Girlactik Beauty Signature Sparkle Eyeliner Set contains a pot of sparkly color and a black cream setting base. Dab the base along your lash lines with the sponge applicator, then top with the sparkly stuff for lasting luster. In 14 colors.
Sephora Collection Bulls Eye Lash Applicator
Great news for butterfingers who love falsies. Sephora Collection Bulls Eye Lash Applicator makes the process practically bungle-proof. Clamp the device onto the center of the lashes, dip the base in glue, then place as close as possible to the roots of your real lashes. Give your lashes and the fakes a squeeze with a curler (or fingers) to seal the deal.
Sania Angled Mechanical Brow Pencil
Penciling in brows can be harder than it looks…as you know if you’ve ever made a mess of cartoonish hash marks. The Sania Angled Mechanical Brow Pencil has a slanted tip that is as wide as an average brow, so you can achieve realistic results in one pass. Use the spool brush at the opposite end to blend. In three shades.
Giorgio Armani Fusion Makeup SPF 15
Even those who don’t like the feel of foundation will appreciate Giorgio Armani Fusion Makeup SPF 15. The ultra-lightweight emulsion of pigments and oils spreads easily with a fingertip, then dries a few seconds later to a powder finish (that’s not the least bit masklike). In 12 shades.
Tom Ford Lip and Cheek Stain in Tainted Love
Cult-classic alert! Tom Ford Lip and Cheek Stain in Tainted Love is a multipurpose marvel. The rounded tip makes it easy to smooth on to lips or cheeks; the Art Deco case makes it covet-worthy.
Best of Fall: Skin
Julep The Best Pedi Prep Ever!
A bit of relief for heels that are as dry as kindling: Julep The Best Pedi Prep Ever! is infused with exfoliating glycolic acid and moisturizing urea. Roll it on for softening on par with a pumice (but without all the back-and-forth).
Garnier Skin Renew Clinical Dark Spot Overnight Peel
A professional chemical peel is the gold standard for treating dark spots and uneven skin tone. But the at-home options are catching up. Garnier Skin Renew Clinical Dark Spot Overnight Peel can brighten your complexion in four to six weeks with a blend of exfoliating and clarifying glycolic acid and vitamin C. Apply it after cleansing at night. There’s no need to rinse in the A.M.
Curél Intensive Healing Cream
For severely dry, irritated skin, Curél Intensive Healing Cream comes to the rescue. The ultra-thick—but not greasy—balm with petrolatum and glycerin strengthens the epidermal barrier to lock in moisture.
StriVectin-TL Tightening Body Cream
Because sagging doesn’t stop at the jawline: StriVectin-TL Tightening Body Cream can be used anywhere on the body to temporarily firm skin that has lost elasticity. (Jiggly thighs and bat wings, that means you.) Caffeine promotes circulation, algae extracts make skin more taut, and proteins and peptides may help increase collagen production.
Wei To Go Sleep Over Kit
Traditional, meet modern: The Wei To Go Sleep Over Kit offers a Chinese herb–filled product in an ingenious travel-size package. Along with a 0.5-fluid-ounce tube of gel cleanser, you get one flat, resealable packet of tinted moisturizer (available in three shades), both of which slide nimbly into that quart-size plastic bag.
Best of Fall: Hair
MiniPro Conair Deep Wave Ceramic Styler
Now you can have beachy ripples in your hair no matter where you travel. The seven-inch MiniPro Conair Deep Wave Ceramic Styler fits in a tote but has the same features as the big guys: 400-degree heat, 30-second heat-up, and a wavy barrel that curls quickly.
Gray Away
It’s frustrating to spend hours—and top dollar—on salon color only to see strands of silver emerge two weeks later. A quick fix: Gray Away, an ammonia- and peroxide-free mineral-pigment spray that conceals gray regrowth until your next shampoo. Comes in four shades and is good for 40 uses.
Roy Teeluck Concentré de Collagène Serum
Roy Teeluck Concentré de Collagène Serum is like the hair equivalent of a facial filler: It infuses strands with collagen for youthful plumpness, which makes hair look fuller. To get an instant boost, massage a few drops of the serum into freshly washed and towel-dried roots, then blow-dry for the big reveal. And we do mean big.
Glisten by David Evangelista Beauty
Ironically, shine enhancers can make hair duller over time, since most are formulated with silicone, which adds temporary radiance but also seals hair off from outside moisture. Glisten by David Evangelista Beauty cleverly contains meadowfoam and daikon-radish oils to add sheen and hydration.
Frédéric Fekkai PrX Reparatives 3-Day Transformation
If your dyed-and-fried hair is on life support, resuscitate it with Frédéric Fekkai PrX Reparatives 3-Day Transformation. The kit comes with three vials of a keratin-and-silk protein treatment that makes hair less likely to break. Use one vial on towel-dried hair after shampooing, for three consecutive days.
