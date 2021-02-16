Amazon Reviewers Found a $15 Hack for Perfectly Curled Eyelashes That Rival Extensions

If you're not naturally blessed with a buxom set of brow-scraping lashes, there's only so much that mascara can do. Even the best wands and fiber-filled formulas may reveal unfruitful results on stick-straight, stubborn hairs, leaving you with limited ways to achieve a lifted look at home. But before you turn to the pros, consider one affordable solution Amazon reviewers say is saving them from spending serious cash on lash lifts and extensions.
The TouchBeauty Heated Eyelash Curler uses a gentle surge of warmth to lift lashes to sky-high lengths—it's essentially a hot tool for finer hairs below the brow. It's a modern take on the terrifyingly cumbersome eyelash curlers of your youth, elevated with the addition of heat to not only curl lashes instantly and effectively, but also keep them up throughout the day.
To buy: $15; amazon.com.
Unlike the styler you use on longer strands, this curler can be set to one of three safe low-temperature settings to prevent painful scorching, reaching a mild max of 158 degrees Fahrenheit after a quick preheat. Even from a pinch-risk perspective, it's actually more reliable than a classic eyelash curler thanks to a delicate comb-shaped tip that won't damage, pull, or crimp compromised hairs.
Reviewers claim the $15 battery-powered device gives you a fluttery, falsie-like effect without the lingering stickiness or weighed-down feel. Some who once sought out professional services say they've since forgone lash lifts and extensions altogether, finding that the affordable TouchBeauty alternative produces comparable results at a fraction of the cost.
"I have been getting lash extensions for quite some time now, but had to stop with the pandemic, and I've been looking for an alternative solution to improve my straight lashes," said one content convert. "This works fantastic, gives a great curl, and it lasts! I am beyond pleased!"
Another five-star reviewer, who claims her "curls stay throughout the day," writes, "Absolutely amazing with my stick straight lashes. I had a normal eyelash curler for the longest time and even though it worked at the beginning of the day, my lashes would gravitate downwards over time. This was a huge frustration, and this heated curler definitely solves this problem. My lashes stay curled longer and it really gets more of my lashes than my normal eyelash curler."
For best results, the brand recommends applying a coat of mascara after use, so refrain from tossing your go-to tube just yet. Purchase the TouchBeauty Heated Eyelash Curler for only $15 on Amazon to give lackluster lashes a lift.