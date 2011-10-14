9 Top Mascaras
Best Lengthener
Sephora Full Action Extreme Effect Mascara
The vitamin B, jojoba, and Argan oil–infused formula coats short, stubby lashes to make them appear longer. “People kept asking me if I was wearing falsies,” said one tester.
To buy: $15, sephora.com.
Best Wand
Benefit They’re Real!
With 326 bristles, this spindly design covers every last lash. Testers especially loved its sea urchin–like tip, which made reaching the tiny hairs at the inner corners of the eyes easy and mess-free.
To buy: $23, benefitcosmetics.com.
Best Volumizer
CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Mascara
Conditioning waxes adhere to lashes, adding fullness. And the formula is buildable, so hairs plump with each pass.
To buy: $9, at drugstores and ulta.com.
Best Curling
Diorshow Mascara
It has a cult following for good reason: Tiny fibers in the formula grab and curl each lash, giving bend to the most stubborn straight hairs.
To buy: $25, nordstrom.com.
Best Tint
Hourglass Film Noir Lash Lacquer
On days when you want a low-fuss look, use the tiny brush to apply this liquid from roots to ends. It delivers the glossiness of mascara, minus the potential for smudging.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item has sold out, but you can find other options at sephora.com.
Best Fall Color
Le Métier de Beauté Anamorphic Lash Mascara in Aubergine
This deep violet is so dark that, at first glance, it looks like the typical black. But the hint of purple subtly brightens all eye colors. Bonus: It complements this season’s rich lip shades.
To buy: $34, neimanmarcus.com.
Most Innovative
Ojon Restorative Lash Treatment and Mascara
Layer the thickening color, at one end, over the strengthening primer, at the other. Testers reported instantly soft, full lashes.
To buy: $21, 877-463-1545 and birchbox.com.
Longest-Wearing
Clé de Peau Beauty the Mascara
This pricey-but-worth-it pick lasts “at least 12 hours” without flaking or smudging, said one tester. Despite all that staying power, it’s quickly removed with an ordinary cleanser.
To buy: $50, saks.com.
Best All-Natural
Tarte Gifted Amazonian Clay Smart Mascara
Rice wax and clay from the Amazon give this mascara its lash-building properties, without synthetic fragrances or petrochemicals, so it’s both earth-friendly and good for sensitive eyes.
To buy: $20, tartecosmetics.com.