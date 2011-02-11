The Best Eye Shadows
Best Shimmer
Sephora Colorful Mono Eyeshadow
Pulverized glitter gives this reflective shadow enough radiance to awaken your eyes, but not so much that it’s garish. In 35 shimmer shades.
To buy: $12, sephora.com.
Best for Evening
Hard Candy Eye Def
With a convenient wand that makes for fool-proof, mess-free application, this vibrant, glitter-saturated liquid eye shadow is ideal for dressy occasions. In eight shades.
To buy: $6, walmart.com.
Best for Sensitive Skin
Pür Minerals Perfect Fit Eye Shadow Trio
The natural ingredients are gentle on delicate skin. Wear the colors solo or layered, or dampen them to use as liner.
To buy: $14, purminerals.com.
Best Cream
Benefit Creaseless Cream Shadow Liner
Short on makeup-bag space? Squeeze in this cream, which requires no brush and triples as shadow, primer, and liner. In 11 shades.
To buy: $20, benefitcosmetics.com.
Most Wearable Range of Shades
Revlon Luxurious Color Eye Shadow
In soft pinks and taupes to jewel tones, these shadows feature finishes (matte, pearl, and satin) that flatter all complexions. In 19 shades.
To buy: $5 at drugstores and amazon.com.
Best Splurge
Burberry Beauty Wet & Dry Shadow
Trench out of reach? This iconic check compact and the seriously silky shadow in it will make you feel like a million dollars. In 19 shades.
To buy: $29, nordstrom.com.
Most Versatile
Napoleon Perdis Ultra Pearl Eye Shadow
The pastels and earth tones in this line start off subdued but can be layered if you really want to make an impact. In 24 shades.
To buy: $11, amazon.com.
Best Budget
e.l.f. Studio Eyeshadow Cream
They’re just a few dollars each, so why not get the whole collection of creamy translucent shadows? Sheer genius. In four shades.
To buy: $3, eyeslipsface.com.
Best Palette
Tarte NeutralEyes Natural Eye Palette
Create any look imaginable, from low-key to over-the-top, with this 10-color compact that has something for all skin tones and personal styles.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available. A similar product can be found here.
Longest-Wearing
Buxom Stay-There Eye Shadow
Don’t doubt the power of this silky shadow. The aloe-infused cream gives serious color payoff and stays in place for about 12 hours. In 14 shades.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available. A similar product can be found here.