One Dot of This Anti-Aging Concealer Will Convince Coworkers You Slept 8 Hours
One of the best ways to hone a fast morning routine is to track down products that take the place of two, like hand cream that includes sunscreen and BB cream that repairs skin as it covers. The trick is finding the ones that work, which is easier said than done—just take shampoo-conditioner-body wash hybrids. But according to shopper consensus, Tatcha's anti-aging concealer is a slam dunk.
If you haven't tried anything from the brand yet, its skincare is beloved by bold names like Meghan Markle and Drew Barrymore, along with Real Simple's own editors. Tatcha's Rice Polish has legions of fans, and shoppers speak with the same enthusiasm about the Pearl Tinted Eye Illuminating Treatment, which smoothes wrinkles and brightens circles both instantly and, gradually, permanently.
"Have never seen this dramatic improvement with any other product (and I've tried them all)," writes one shopper. "Dark circles and fine lines immediately disappeared." Another says that the treatment's ample dose of moisture leaves their undereyes looking brighter than ever before, and since it's so hydrating, there's no risk of the formula sinking into fine lines or cracking through the day.
To buy: $48; tatcha.com.
Most anti-aging treatments take weeks, if not months to show results, but reviewers note that they see the cream's lasting effects within days. Fine lines and dark circles fade to reveal bright, youthful skin, leading one person to dub it the best invention since mascara. Fighting words, but ones shoppers swear up and down is the truth.
"As a mother of three and as a result of poor sleep, I have really dark undereye circles and fine lines," writes a fan. "This has helped tremendously, and it's very easy to incorporate into my daily minimal makeup look. No caking, no settling into the lines, and the color looks good."
Those consequences are thanks to the formula's heavy-hitting ingredients: Hyaluronic acid plumps skin, the brand's proprietary trio of Japanese "anti-aging superfoods" brings in antioxidants, niacinamide brightens, dog-rose oil smooths, and royal jelly extract powerfully counters signs of aging. Shade-wise, the cream's three options range from a light beige to a peachy glow for tan-dark skin, a spectrum that shoppers note also covers their melasma.
While pricey, a rice-sized dot is enough to cancel out dark circles brought on by stress and lack of sleep—and that tiny amount works so well, shoppers swear they look like they're getting a solid eight hours of sleep (and rake in compliments saying as much from coworkers).
"This is the absolute best eye cream I have ever used," writes a last person of their "holy grail" find. "It's completely changed [my] dry, dull fine lines and darkness." If you're interested in shrinking your routine yet upping the benefits, try it for yourself.
