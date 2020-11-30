Real Simple Readers Can’t Stop Buying This Mascara, and You Can Get It for 40% Off Today

According to data from the brand, one tube of this L’Oreal mascara is sold every five seconds, and we can think of plenty of reasons why. First of all, its spoolie is made of over 200 soft wavy bristles, which helps make lashes look full and long while remaining soft. Second, its smooth formula won’t flake, smudge, or clump. It’s also an affordable drugstore find—what more can you ask for?