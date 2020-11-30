Real Simple Readers Can’t Stop Buying This Mascara, and You Can Get It for 40% Off Today

Despite the fact that so many smart home devices, kitchen appliances, and designer accessories have been on sale this week for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there’s one product that Real Simple readers are buying in droves. No, it’s not an expensive TV or a high-end handbag. Instead, shoppers have been adding a $10 mascara to their digital carts all weekend long.
Real Simple shoppers have bought over 1,000 tubes of the Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara from L’Oréal Paris since Black Friday 2020 kicked off a few days ago. While the popular mascara usually goes for $10 a pop, you can order a pack of two tubes for just $12 on Amazon today—that’s basically two for the price of one. But you’ll have to hurry to get in on this deal because the Cyber Monday markdown won’t last long.
According to data from the brand, one tube of this L’Oreal mascara is sold every five seconds, and we can think of plenty of reasons why. First of all, its spoolie is made of over 200 soft wavy bristles, which helps make lashes look full and long while remaining soft. Second, its smooth formula won’t flake, smudge, or clump. It’s also an affordable drugstore find—what more can you ask for?
The effective mascara is just the thing to complete a variety of makeup looks, whether you’re preparing for a video call or heading out to the grocery store. But don’t take our word for it. You can read through the 7,500 five-star reviews the mascara has racked up on Amazon. Shoppers say it defines and lengthens lashes, and many mention that it’s easy to remove, too.
“Literally the best drugstore mascara. I cannot rave enough,” one reviewer said. “I’ve been using it for years and haven’t found another as fabulous.
Pay a visit to Amazon to score two tubes of L’Oréal Paris’ Voluminous Lash Paradise mascara for just $12 while this special Cyber Monday beauty deal lasts.
To buy: $12 for two (was $20); amazon.com.