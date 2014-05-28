7 Great Mascaras That Live Up to Their Hype
L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Miss Manga Mascara
That famous wide-eyed, baby-doll look of Japanese Manga comic book characters inspired a mascara that delivers smudge-free mega-volume with a unique cone-shaped flexible brush.
To buy: $8 drugstore.com.
Still looking for the right option for your makeup bag? See more of the best mascaras.
Featured June 2014
Buxom Buxom Lash
This non-clumping volumizing mascara, free of synthetic dyes and fragrances, has an hourglass-shaped brush that evenly coats lashes (even the tiniest of them) for a delicious Are they real? effect.
To buy: $19 sephora.com.
RMS Beauty Defining Mascara
Formulated with rich mineral pigments and organic oils and butters, this 100 percent natural mascara keeps lashes perfectly separated and defined all day without flaking or clumping.
To buy: $28 rmsbeauty.com.
NYR Lengthening Mascara
Sensitive eyes? Try this allergen- and preservative-free lash-builder, which not only curls but also lengthens—by up to 85 percent (wow!). All-natural and ophthalmologically tested.
To buy: $25 us.nyrorganic.com.
Urban Decay Cannonball Ultra Waterproof Mascara
A truly waterproof mascara that stays put when wet (no more rivulets down your face), this gel formula pumps up length and volume without gooping-up lashes.
To buy: $20 urbandecay.com.
Perricone MD No Mascara Mascara
Dermatologist Nicholas Perricone is famous for his antiaging beauty products. Now the good doctor is doing for lashes what he does for skin: This mascara contains a unique treatment that restores lashes that have thinned or become brittle due to aging. Available in one universally flattering shade.
To buy: $30 sephora.com.
Clinique Lash Building Primer
If your mascara flakes on you (literally and figuratively) before day’s end, then this lash-conditioning primer will be your new best friend. It extends the wear of your mascara while protecting and hydrating lashes. Also adds volume and length.
To buy: $15, clinique.com.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail