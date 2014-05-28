7 Great Mascaras That Live Up to Their Hype

By Benice Atufunwa
Updated August 29, 2014
loreal-paris.co.uk
Lengthen, volumize, and in general lushify your lashes with one of these enhancers.
Start Slideshow

1 of 7

L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Miss Manga Mascara

loreal-paris.co.uk

That famous wide-eyed, baby-doll look of Japanese Manga comic book characters inspired a mascara that delivers smudge-free mega-volume with a unique cone-shaped flexible brush.

To buy: $8 drugstore.com.

Still looking for the right option for your makeup bag? See more of the best mascaras.

Featured June 2014

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Buxom Buxom Lash

sephora.com

This non-clumping volumizing mascara, free of synthetic dyes and fragrances, has an hourglass-shaped brush that evenly coats lashes (even the tiniest of them) for a delicious Are they real? effect.

To buy: $19 sephora.com.

3 of 7

RMS Beauty Defining Mascara

rmsbeauty.com

Formulated with rich mineral pigments and organic oils and butters, this 100 percent natural mascara keeps lashes perfectly separated and defined all day without flaking or clumping.

To buy: $28 rmsbeauty.com.

Advertisement

4 of 7

NYR Lengthening Mascara

us.nyrorganic.com

Sensitive eyes? Try this allergen- and preservative-free lash-builder, which not only curls but also lengthens—by up to 85 percent (wow!). All-natural and ophthalmologically tested.

To buy: $25 us.nyrorganic.com.

5 of 7

Urban Decay Cannonball Ultra Waterproof Mascara

urbandecay.com

A truly waterproof mascara that stays put when wet (no more rivulets down your face), this gel formula pumps up length and volume without gooping-up lashes.

To buy: $20 urbandecay.com.

6 of 7

Perricone MD No Mascara Mascara

sephora.com

Dermatologist Nicholas Perricone is famous for his antiaging beauty products. Now the good doctor is doing for lashes what he does for skin: This mascara contains a unique treatment that restores lashes that have thinned or become brittle due to aging. Available in one universally flattering shade.

To buy: $30 sephora.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Clinique Lash Building Primer

clinique.com

If your mascara flakes on you (literally and figuratively) before day’s end, then this lash-conditioning primer will be your new best friend. It extends the wear of your mascara while protecting and hydrating lashes. Also adds volume and length.

To buy: $15, clinique.com.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Benice Atufunwa