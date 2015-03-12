6 Shadows That Make Your Eyes Pop
Maybelline Eye Studio Color Molten Eyeshadow
With a creamy formula that melts into skin, these pigment rich duos (in eight shades) feature a lighter hue for an all-over wash of color and a darker one for definition. Plus, unlike many other creams, it won’t crease or smudge.
To buy: From $6, amazon.com.
Covergirl Bombshell Shineshadow by Lashblast
Bobbi Brown Eye Shadow
This classic can be used in a variety of ways: smear it across lids for a touch of color, apply it with a tapered brush to line eyes, or sweep it on brows to add thickness. The soft, matte powder looks natural and polished no matter how heavy-handed the application.
To buy: $24, bobbibrowncosmetics.com.
Charlotte Tilbury Colour Chameleon Eyeshadow Pencil
To make your eyes twinkle, line them with these silky, shimmery pencils. They glide on and stay put all day. Choose from eight shades that compliment every eye color; just check the label to find your best match.
To buy: $27, nordstrom.com.
NARS Dual-Intensity Eyeshadow
This glimmering pick can be worn wet or dry, day or night, and gives lids a glossy sheen rather than a superfluous sparkle. Available in 12 shades.
To buy: $29, narscosmetics.com.
Hourglass Modernist Eyeshadow Palette
A work of art—both in the pan and on your lids—this is the only palette you need to create any look. Each palette (there are seven) holds five shades in matte and shimmer finishes that blend seamlessly.
To buy: $58, sephora.com.
