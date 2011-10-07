Foolproof Eyeliners and Applicators

By Alexandra Gonzalez
Updated October 13, 2011
hourglasscosmetics.com
Keep these products in your makeup bag to create a perfectly straight line every time.
Hourglass Cosmetics Script Precision Liquid Liner

hourglasscosmetics.com

A thin felt-tipped calligraphy-type pen can (literally) draw a line of any thickness you desire. The liquid dries instantly for no smudging or transfers.

To buy: $32, hourglasscosmetics.com.

Featured October 2011

Too Faced Perfect Eyes Waterproof Eyeliner

toofaced.com

Even though this creamy pencil goes on smooth and blends easily (use the angled sponge smudger on the opposite end), the stay-there formula will be a fixture on your lid for up to eight hours.

To buy: $18, toofaced.com.

Sephora Brush Wand

sephora.com

You’ll never lose another brush with this little contraption, which comes with four different types of bristles for eyeliners and eye shadows. They magnetically stack for easy storage.

To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.

bareMinerals Liner Shadow

bareescentuals.com

This powder is perfect to upgrade a little-to-no makeup look. Just apply a subtle line, either wet or dry, to give the appearance of fuller, more defined lashes.

To buy: $14, bareescentuals.com.

Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner

urbandecay.com

For some sparkle, try a liquid shimmery liner. This one comes with a tiny brush, making it so much easier to apply just a glimmer of shine.

To buy: $19, urbandecay.com.

Dior Backstage Eyeliner-to-Wear-Multi-Wear Adhesive Eyeliner Patches

sephora.com

If you’re up for trying something more outside the box but don’t want to do the extra work, use these sticker-like velvet appliqués. The set comes with four types: two matte black and two with crystal details.

To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longe available.

