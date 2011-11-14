Best Eyebrow-Shaping Tools

By Alexandra Gonzalez
Updated August 29, 2014
Charles Masters
These six winners—plucked from more than 75 candidates—helped testers achieve perfectly groomed brows.
Best Groomer

Tweezerman BrowMousse

A clear, lightweight formula that holds hairs in place all day, with no stickiness or flaking. Even the most low-maintenance testers raved about their “naturally polished look.”

To buy: $12, tweezerman.com.

Best Highlighter

Benefit High Brow

Lightly apply this opaque pale pink pencil directly under your arches to magically perk up and brighten your entire eye area.

To buy: $20, benefitcosmetics.com.

Longest Lasting Color

Laura Geller Brow Marker

The water-based formula in this soft-tip pen dries in seconds and stays put, so it’s perfect for emergency fill-ins when you’ve overplucked. In four shades.

To buy: $24, laurageller.com.

Best Brush

EcoTools Bamboo Lash & Brow Groomer

This multitasker features velvety-soft bristles to tame unruly hairs and blend pencil or powder. The attached comb declumps lashes post–mascara application.

To buy: $4.50, ulta.com.

Best Pencil

E.L.F. Studio Eyebrow Lifter & Filler

Three for the (bargain) price of one: a pigmented pencil that matches all brows, an ivory pencil for highlighting, and a built-in sharpener. In four shades.

To buy: $3, eyeslipsface.com.

Best Tweezers

Mally Beauty Double Duty Perfect Tweezers

It has a slant tip on one end, for all-around plucking, and a pointy tip on the other, to clean up baby hairs. Bonus: “It’s pink, so my husband won’t steal it,” said a tester.

To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.

