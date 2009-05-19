Easy, Elegant Eye Makeup for Day and Evening
For the most casual daywear, ditch the liner and sweep on taupe eye shadow with a few coats of dark mascara.
Which new mascaras are the best? See the results of a Real Simple Road Test: the best mascaras.
To keep makeup on longer, prep the lids with a concealer or primer before applying shadow.
Puffy eyes? A quick video demonstrates the best way to treat them: How To: Treat Puffy Eyes.
When applying mascara, wiggle the wand back and forth at the lash base. It’s the mascara near the roots―not the tips―that gives the illusion of length.
Four classic mascaras get high marks from readers. Find out which: Classic Mascara Favorites.
Fill in sparse brows with a wax-based pencil that matches your brow hairs. Use short, light strokes.
Learn how to solve other eyebrow-grooming problems: how to shape eyebrows: 5 problems, solved.
Make your eyes pop by sweeping on a dark shadow where the brow bone meets the crease.
For full how-tos, click here: Eye Shadow 101.
Matte eye powder has a classic texture that’s works well on any skin type, so it’s especially good for beginners.
Find four neutral shadows that work with almost all skin tones: Foolproof Everyday Eye Shadows.
Rich, brown eyeliners best complement blue eyes because their warm hues emphasize subtle gold specs in the iris.
Add a great makeup pencil to your beauty arsenal: The Best Makeup Pencils.
For a simple look, run a slanted brush (or a Q-tip) over shadow, then apply in a fine line along the upper lash line.
Get more eye-shadow tips here: Eye Shadow 101.
Bring out deep-set eyes by applying a light, neutral shadow under the brow bone and at the inner corner of the eye. Line the upper lashes with dark shadow.
Watch a demonstration of how to put on eyeliner: How To: Apply Eyeliner.
When using only one eye shadow, layer it more heavily around the lash line, then softly blend it so that it fades naturally at the crease.
Which makeup essentials should you own? Find out: Makeup Essentials Checklist.
No matter what your hair color, black mascara is flattering. It defines your eyes and makes you appear more wide awake.
See how to apply makeup in just five minutes: How To: Apply Makeup in Five Minutes.
The perpetually popular smoky eye starts with eyeliner, applied in heavy strokes, then blended.
Learn the three easy steps to a smoky-eye look: creating a smoky look with eyeliner.
A striking lavender or deep purple shadow can really highlight the eyes. For liners, choose colors―like soft golds and pinks―that mix well with purple.
Play with your makeup: Turn a shade you wouldn't use into a shadow you like: color correction.
Use a dark shadow on the outermost quarter of the lid and to line the upper lashes to make close-set eyes appear farther apart.
What's the proper way to apply eye shadow? See the five easy steps: How To: Apply Eye Shadow.
For high-impact, lush lashes, supplement your own with falsies. Use individual false lashes―they're more natural-looking than a full fringe.
Get the how-tos here: 5 Updated Evening Makeup Looks.
Disguise tired-looking eyes with a liquid light-reflecting concealer that brightens and lifts the under-eye area.
A how-to video shows a quick way to cover up under-eye circles: How To: Conceal Under Eye Circles.
A dark shadow applied to the creases and outer corners of the eyes will make them seem rounder and more open.
Get more makeup basics here: Makeup Basics.
A sweep of feminine pink shadow over the lids gives you fresh, healthy color. Give the look a little edge by lining the lashes with a dark pencil.
For more on flattering pink makeup, click here: Flattering Pink Makeup.
Small eyes with uncreased lids call for an arc of medium-toned color on the lids, blended with a sweep of a brush.
Find out how to treat three common eye problems: 3 Eye Problems, Fixed.
For thin lids, apply a lighter shade at the eye’s corner before adding a deeper color to dramatize the eye.
Find the best eye shadow shade for you: The Best Eye Shadow Shade for You.
Party-ready eyes don’t have to call for dark colors. Instead create a chic look with a shimmery taupe cream shadow and two coats of mascara.
See the details here: dress up your eyes.
This full-on evening palette calls for shadow in a rich, subtle pewter color, brushed on the lids, then used as a liner as well.
Read the two easy steps to this look: dress up your eyes.