Easy, Elegant Eye Makeup for Day and Evening

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Bill Phelps
A gallery of dazzling looks that ensure all eyes will be on you.
Start Slideshow

1 of 22

For the most casual daywear, ditch the liner and sweep on taupe eye shadow with a few coats of dark mascara.

Bill Phelps

Which new mascaras are the best? See the results of a Real Simple Road Test: the best mascaras.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 22

To keep makeup on longer, prep the lids with a concealer or primer before applying shadow.

Paul Sunday

Puffy eyes? A quick video demonstrates the best way to treat them: How To: Treat Puffy Eyes.

3 of 22

When applying mascara, wiggle the wand back and forth at the lash base. It’s the mascara near the roots―not the tips―that gives the illusion of length.

Hallie Burton

Four classic mascaras get high marks from readers. Find out which: Classic Mascara Favorites.

Advertisement

4 of 22

Fill in sparse brows with a wax-based pencil that matches your brow hairs. Use short, light strokes.

Marili Forastieri

Learn how to solve other eyebrow-grooming problems: how to shape eyebrows: 5 problems, solved.

5 of 22

Make your eyes pop by sweeping on a dark shadow where the brow bone meets the crease.

Mark Platt

For full how-tos, click here: Eye Shadow 101.

6 of 22

Matte eye powder has a classic texture that’s works well on any skin type, so it’s especially good for beginners.

Paul Sunday

Find four neutral shadows that work with almost all skin tones: Foolproof Everyday Eye Shadows.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 22

Rich, brown eyeliners best complement blue eyes because their warm hues emphasize subtle gold specs in the iris.

Paul Sunday

Add a great makeup pencil to your beauty arsenal: The Best Makeup Pencils.

8 of 22

For a simple look, run a slanted brush (or a Q-tip) over shadow, then apply in a fine line along the upper lash line.

Mark Platt

Get more eye-shadow tips here: Eye Shadow 101.

9 of 22

Bring out deep-set eyes by applying a light, neutral shadow under the brow bone and at the inner corner of the eye. Line the upper lashes with dark shadow.

Paul Sunday

Watch a demonstration of how to put on eyeliner: How To: Apply Eyeliner.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 22

When using only one eye shadow, layer it more heavily around the lash line, then softly blend it so that it fades naturally at the crease.

Mark Platt

Which makeup essentials should you own? Find out: Makeup Essentials Checklist.

11 of 22

No matter what your hair color, black mascara is flattering. It defines your eyes and makes you appear more wide awake.

Lucas Allen

See how to apply makeup in just five minutes: How To: Apply Makeup in Five Minutes.

12 of 22

The perpetually popular smoky eye starts with eyeliner, applied in heavy strokes, then blended.

Paul Sunday

Learn the three easy steps to a smoky-eye look: creating a smoky look with eyeliner.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 22

A striking lavender or deep purple shadow can really highlight the eyes. For liners, choose colors―like soft golds and pinks―that mix well with purple.

Paul Sunday

Play with your makeup: Turn a shade you wouldn't use into a shadow you like: color correction.

14 of 22

Use a dark shadow on the outermost quarter of the lid and to line the upper lashes to make close-set eyes appear farther apart.

Paul Sunday

What's the proper way to apply eye shadow? See the five easy steps: How To: Apply Eye Shadow.

15 of 22

For high-impact, lush lashes, supplement your own with falsies. Use individual false lashes―they're more natural-looking than a full fringe.

Lucas Allen

Get the how-tos here: 5 Updated Evening Makeup Looks.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 22

Disguise tired-looking eyes with a liquid light-reflecting concealer that brightens and lifts the under-eye area.

Susie Cushner

A how-to video shows a quick way to cover up under-eye circles: How To: Conceal Under Eye Circles.

17 of 22

A dark shadow applied to the creases and outer corners of the eyes will make them seem rounder and more open.

Paul Sunday

Get more makeup basics here: Makeup Basics.

18 of 22

A sweep of feminine pink shadow over the lids gives you fresh, healthy color. Give the look a little edge by lining the lashes with a dark pencil.

Amy Neunsinger

For more on flattering pink makeup, click here: Flattering Pink Makeup.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 22

Small eyes with uncreased lids call for an arc of medium-toned color on the lids, blended with a sweep of a brush.

Paul Sunday

Find out how to treat three common eye problems: 3 Eye Problems, Fixed.

20 of 22

For thin lids, apply a lighter shade at the eye’s corner before adding a deeper color to dramatize the eye.

Paul Sunday

Find the best eye shadow shade for you: The Best Eye Shadow Shade for You.

21 of 22

Party-ready eyes don’t have to call for dark colors. Instead create a chic look with a shimmery taupe cream shadow and two coats of mascara.

Craig Cutler

See the details here: dress up your eyes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 22

This full-on evening palette calls for shadow in a rich, subtle pewter color, brushed on the lids, then used as a liner as well.

Craig Cutler

Read the two easy steps to this look: dress up your eyes.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple