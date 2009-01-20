3 Ways to Dress Up Your Eyes

By Courtney Dunlop
Updated November 07, 2017
These three looks are equal parts chic and easy and take mere minutes to achieve.
One-Minute Eye Shimmer

Party-ready eye makeup doesn’t have to mean dark colors, says New York City makeup artist Rebecca Restrepo.

Step 1: For fresh, illuminated eyes, just smooth a shimmery taupe cream shadow over lids with your fingers.

Step 2: Dab a sheer silver or pearly white shadow on the inner corners. Finish with two coats of mascara. (See Real Simple’s the best mascaras .)

Three-Minute Defined Eyes

Liner alone instantly makes eyes look more dramatic, and when you use a gel or liquid formula, it stays put―no smudging―all night. And you don’t need the steady hands of a surgeon to apply liner. The key: Rest a pinkie on your cheek to anchor your hand when lining.

Step 1: Brighten lids with a pale neutral shadow. Starting at the inner corner, use a pointy brush (for a gel formula) or a liquid pen to make three short dashes (easier to do than trying to draw one perfect line).

Step 2: Dot liner between the three short dashes to connect them. At the outer corner, turn the applicator upward for a slight winged effect. Top with a coat of mascara.

Four-Minute Smoky Eyes

For this classic evening look, forgo the mess and severity of traditional dark kohls. Instead, use one soft neutral shadow. “Pewter is a color everyone can wear,” says makeup artist Rebecca Restrepo. “It’s rich yet looks subtle.” To keep makeup on longer, first prep the lids with a concealer or a primer.

Step 1: Use a brush to apply powder shadow from the lash line to just above the crease. Blend the edges with a finger to soften.

Step 2: Dip a wet liner brush into the same shadow and line the upper lashes. Use a dry brush to line the lower lashes, then add mascara.

