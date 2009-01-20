Liner alone instantly makes eyes look more dramatic, and when you use a gel or liquid formula, it stays put―no smudging―all night. And you don’t need the steady hands of a surgeon to apply liner. The key: Rest a pinkie on your cheek to anchor your hand when lining.



Step 1: Brighten lids with a pale neutral shadow. Starting at the inner corner, use a pointy brush (for a gel formula) or a liquid pen to make three short dashes (easier to do than trying to draw one perfect line).



Step 2: Dot liner between the three short dashes to connect them. At the outer corner, turn the applicator upward for a slight winged effect. Top with a coat of mascara.