3 Dramatic Eye Makeup Ideas
Doe-Eyed
For this elegant effect, start by curling your natural lashes and applying one coat of black mascara. Then stick a strip of fake lashes as close to the lash line as possible. (You can trim them to a less spidery length.) To help the faux lashes blend seamlessly with your natural ones, gently squeeze both together with a lash curler a second time. Hide any traces of glue with a thin line of black liquid liner, then brush on another coat of mascara.
To buy: Ardell LashLites, $4, ulta.com. Yves Saint Laurent Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils in Baby Doll, $30, yslbeautyus.com. For more suggestions, see The Best Mascaras.
Disco
Glitter can look electric or ethereal, depending on how you apply it. It took several coats of gold-flecked mascara on the upper and lower lashes to achieve the dramatic sparkle shown here, but a touch swept onto the tips of black-mascara–clad lashes gives a subtle twinkle to eyes.
To buy: Hard Candy Lash Tinsel Glitter Mascara in Gold Digger, $6, walmart.com.
Turquoise
You can weigh the options—black, brown, black-brown, very black—until you’re blue in the face. Or why not go for a slightly wild, colorful mascara? It will brighten eyes like shadow does, but without the befuddling contouring. Blues, especially, flatter all eye colors. (You’ll find navy shades more office-friendly if this particular peacock doesn’t fly.) To get uniform, saturated coverage, apply several coats. Finish with a similarly toned pencil liner applied at the base of the lashes and keep your lids neutral.
To buy: Chanel limited-edition Inimitable Waterproof mascara in Aqua Blue, $32, chanel.com. Smashbox Limitless Eye Liner in Peacock, $19, sephora.com. Shiseido Perfect Rouge in Pink Mesa $25, shiseido.com.
Lash Primer
Whatever magic you want to perform, there’s a wand—or a formula—for you (shown from left).
To Avoid Clumps
A curved brush with short, hard bristles follows the contour of the eye and sweeps through hairs “so that the lashes are lifted and separated while the formula is cleanly applied,” says celebrity makeup artist Carmindy. Shown: CoverGirl Clump Crusher Mascara, $7 at drugstores.
To Dramatize
If you want theatrical thickness, it’s time to go tubular (totally). “Tubing” formulas—yes, they say that on the label—form tiny, fibrous sheaths around every lash. A dense, bushy brush helps deliver the high-impact coating. Remove by gently rubbing lashes with your fingers under warm water. Shown: Blinc Mascara Amplified, $26, blincinc.com.
To Grow
A prescription serum, like Latisse, can increase the number of lashes that grow and extend their growth phase. Apply the formula sparingly (too much can cause irritation) to the brush, pictured here, and dot along the lash line once a day. You should notice results in eight weeks. Shown: Latisse, $120 for a one-month supply, latisse.com for more info.
To Volumize
An hourglass-shaped wand with firm bristles, set close together and of various lengths, generously coats shorter and longer lashes to build body. A formula with lash-strengthening panthenol helps in the long haul; healthier lashes are less likely to break or thin out. Shown: Urban Decay Lush Lash Mascara, $20, sephora.com.
To Lengthen
A curved wand with a row of short, comb-style teeth can nestle into the base of lashes (a fluffy round brush can’t get as close) and detangle from roots to tips. Shown: Clinique High Lengths Mascara, $16, clinique.com.
To Protect
If your lashes are brittle or sparse, look for a conditioning serum with ingredients like glycerin and nettle. Think of it as a leave-in conditioner for your eyelashes. Apply once a day to makeup-free lashes to soften and thicken hairs. Shown: Talika Lipocils Expert, $57, nordstrom.com. (Apply it with the sponge; comb through with the wand.)