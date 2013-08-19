3 Dramatic Eye Makeup Ideas

Whatever magic you want to perform, there’s a wand—or a formula—for you (shown from left).





To Avoid Clumps

A curved brush with short, hard bristles follows the contour of the eye and sweeps through hairs “so that the lashes are lifted and separated while the formula is cleanly applied,” says celebrity makeup artist Carmindy. Shown: CoverGirl Clump Crusher Mascara, $7 at drugstores.





To Dramatize

If you want theatrical thickness, it’s time to go tubular (totally). “Tubing” formulas—yes, they say that on the label—form tiny, fibrous sheaths around every lash. A dense, bushy brush helps deliver the high-impact coating. Remove by gently rubbing lashes with your fingers under warm water. Shown: Blinc Mascara Amplified, $26, blincinc.com.





To Grow

A prescription serum, like Latisse, can increase the number of lashes that grow and extend their growth phase. Apply the formula sparingly (too much can cause irritation) to the brush, pictured here, and dot along the lash line once a day. You should notice results in eight weeks. Shown: Latisse, $120 for a one-month supply, latisse.com for more info.





To Volumize

An hourglass-shaped wand with firm bristles, set close together and of various lengths, generously coats shorter and longer lashes to build body. A formula with lash-strengthening panthenol helps in the long haul; healthier lashes are less likely to break or thin out. Shown: Urban Decay Lush Lash Mascara, $20, sephora.com.





To Lengthen

A curved wand with a row of short, comb-style teeth can nestle into the base of lashes (a fluffy round brush can’t get as close) and detangle from roots to tips. Shown: Clinique High Lengths Mascara, $16, clinique.com.





To Protect

If your lashes are brittle or sparse, look for a conditioning serum with ingredients like glycerin and nettle. Think of it as a leave-in conditioner for your eyelashes. Apply once a day to makeup-free lashes to soften and thicken hairs. Shown: Talika Lipocils Expert, $57, nordstrom.com. (Apply it with the sponge; comb through with the wand.)