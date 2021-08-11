I've Tried Dozens of Concealers, and This Brightening Formula That 'Never Creases' Lives Up to the Hype
Every beauty writer has their thing. Some love lipsticks or face serums, but I, for one, have a borderline unhealthy obsession with concealer. For as long as I can remember, I've struggled with dark undereye circles (thank you, genetics), and have painstakingly tried everything I can to brighten this area with an endless arsenal or products that promise impressive results. I won't leave home without a solid concealer in tow, and admittedly even keep a few stashed in my glove compartment in case of emergency. I'm forever searching for the next big thing in the concealer category, so when I stumbled upon the impressive reviews of the Kosas Revealer Concealer, I knew I had to give it a try.
The reviews were quite compelling, especially from shoppers that understood my personal struggle of finding a liquid brightener that provided full coverage, lasted for hours, and didn't settle into the delicate, drier under eye area.
"It's creamy, provides good coverage, and most importantly for me, it never creases under my eyes. Whether I use a little or a lot, this concealer melts into my skin and it doesn't look crepey or cakey on the skin," one reviewer raved.
To buy: $28; kosas.com
My interest was piqued.
"It gives a nice healthy brightness while blending well to my bare skin. It delivers medium coverage with a nice creamy texture, so it's blendable, slightly buildable, and doesn't get dried out. I was surprised how consistent it stayed throughout the day—from harsh air conditioning to summer heat and humidity. It stayed in place and looked fresh all day," another reviewer shared enthusiastically.
I was sold. With an impressively clean formula and 28 glorious shades to pick from, I consulted the helpful model imagery online and landed on shade 6.2 for my medium skin tone with golden-peach undertones. I added to cart and patiently waited for this one to arrive on my doorstep. And now, after a few months of diligently testing this one out, I have to give credit where credit is due.
The Revealer Concealer totally lives up to the hype, and offers fabulous, hydrating coverage when I need it most. It dries down nicely, illuminates my skin in the most natural way possible, and I love that I can wear it alone to spot treat areas on lazy days, or pop it on to highlight my features for full glam looks in a pinch.
If you're looking to splurge on a foolproof concealer this season, this one won't let you down.