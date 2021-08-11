I've Tried Dozens of Concealers, and This Brightening Formula That 'Never Creases' Lives Up to the Hype

Every beauty writer has their thing. Some love lipsticks or face serums, but I, for one, have a borderline unhealthy obsession with concealer. For as long as I can remember, I've struggled with dark undereye circles (thank you, genetics), and have painstakingly tried everything I can to brighten this area with an endless arsenal or products that promise impressive results. I won't leave home without a solid concealer in tow, and admittedly even keep a few stashed in my glove compartment in case of emergency. I'm forever searching for the next big thing in the concealer category, so when I stumbled upon the impressive reviews of the Kosas Revealer Concealer, I knew I had to give it a try.