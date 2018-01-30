How to Get Beyonce’s Secret Grammys Eye Makeup
One of the Glossier eye makeup products that Beyonce wore to the 2018 Grammy Awards isn't sold in stores yet, but that's about to change.
If you were as obsessed with Beyonce's eye makeup from the 2108 Grammy Awards as we were, we've got good news: You can sign up to be notified as soon as the not-currently-sold Glossier product used to create her stunning cat eye look hits stores.
Her makeup artist, Sir John, reveals that the inspiration for Beyonce's striking look was, in his words, "Black Panther...I'd describe the beauty look as 'Rebellion'." He adds that he "did a natural feline flick cat eye," in keeping with the theme. He lined under the eyes with a brown kohl eyeliner and used a black liquid on top.
"To finish off the eye, I was lucky enough to be one of the first people to try 'a new and exciting product from Glossier'," said Sir John. "Stay tuned to hear more but I LOVED using it on Bey all weekend."
As an aside, all of the Glossier products Sir John used on Bey (skin tint, boy brow, cloud paint, and body hero) are a respectable $30, so here's to hoping the secret eye makeup is just as reasonably priced!
