How to Get Beyonce’s Secret Grammys Eye Makeup

If you were as obsessed with Beyonce's eye makeup from the 2108 Grammy Awards as we were, we've got good news: You can sign up to be notified as soon as the not-currently-sold Glossier product used to create her stunning cat eye look hits stores.



Her makeup artist, Sir John, reveals that the inspiration for Beyonce's striking look was, in his words, "Black Panther...I'd describe the beauty look as 'Rebellion'." He adds that he "did a natural feline flick cat eye," in keeping with the theme. He lined under the eyes with a brown kohl eyeliner and used a black liquid on top.