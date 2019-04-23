We Tested 27 Mascaras—These 6 Are Top Performers
Want a smudge-proof formula for long days or major volume for a big night? We did the work to find the six top-performing mascaras (out of 27 tested) so you can achieve your lash goals.
Everyone's beauty routine varies in length and in effort. Some love to layer it on while others get through the makeup application process as fast as possible. No matter where you may fall on the glam spectrum, mascara remains a makeup staple, whether you're a full-fledged beauty guru or a fan of the five-minute face. But which mascara brand is best? Crowded drugstore aisles and never-ending reviews make finding the best mascara next to impossible, which is exactly why our beauty team put in the leg work—or should we say, lash work—to determine once and for all which mascara reigns above the rest. After testing a whopping 27 different formulas (trust us, that is a lot of mascara), 5 standouts won us over. No matter what your mascara needs are, these lash lifters are guaranteed to deliver.
1
Between less-than-gentle mascara removal habits and years of using extensions, Real Simple beauty director Heather Muir Maffei was seeing major wear and tear on her lashes. “This argan oil and shea butter mask gives my stubs a much-needed spa day,” she says. “I brush the lavender-tinted cream onto clean lashes before bed. Don’t worry—it doesn’t get on my pillowcase. After just a few applications, I have stronger, softer, shinier lashes. They don’t look as sad between extension appointments, and my mascara goes on smoother.”
2
Clinically proven to boost length and new growth, this FDA-approved serum is a favorite; one bottle is reportedly sold every 30 seconds. Results take up to 16 weeks.
3
Think of each swipe as 50 push-ups for your lashes: Vitamin B5 and phytopeptides bolster follicles. In a few months, lashes look lush.
4
If you have no time for extra steps, this twofer volumizes like a mascara and conditions like a serum, with peptides and natural waxes for healthier-looking lashes.
5
One quick coat makes your favorite mascara work even better. Apply it—the beige color ensures you don’t miss a lash—then swipe on mascara for a flutter that rivals falsies.
6
Sensitive eyes? This Ecocert-certified serum uses herbal extracts and amino acids to naturally bulk up lashes in four weeks, minus irritation.