Everyone's beauty routine varies in length and in effort. Some love to layer it on while others get through the makeup application process as fast as possible. No matter where you may fall on the glam spectrum, mascara remains a makeup staple, whether you're a full-fledged beauty guru or a fan of the five-minute face. But which mascara brand is best? Crowded drugstore aisles and never-ending reviews make finding the best mascara next to impossible, which is exactly why our beauty team put in the leg work—or should we say, lash work—to determine once and for all which mascara reigns above the rest. After testing a whopping 27 different formulas (trust us, that is a lot of mascara), 5 standouts won us over. No matter what your mascara needs are, these lash lifters are guaranteed to deliver.