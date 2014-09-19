6 Awesome Eyeliners for Your Fall Looks
Revlon ColorStay Liquid Liner
Infused with vitamin E and aloe for dry lashes, this liner glides on and doesn’t budge. The felt tip absorbs just enough formula for a bold yet precise line. Available in Black and Black Brown.
To buy: $8, ulta.com.
Featured October 2014
Stila Smudge Stick Waterproof Eye Liner
Glide this pencil along lids for a polished look or gently smudge for a quick smoky eye. The generous color payoff and retractable packaging make application a cinch. Available in 31 shades.
To buy: $20, stilacosmetics.com.
Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon
For those who love a gel liner but lack a steady hand, these highly pigmented pencils provide the same benefits without the extra hassle of handling a brush. Available in 15 shades.
To buy: $25, sephora.com.
MAC Cosmetics Fluidline
This long-wear gel formula swipes on like a liquid but has a softer finish. The creamy formula renders perfectly flicked cat-eyed looks in a single stroke. Available in nine shades.
To buy: $16, maccosmetics.com.
Charlotte Tilbury Rock ‘N’ Kohl Iconic Liquid Eye Pencil in Eye Cheat
Trace this nude shade along upper and lower waterlines to give sleepy eyes a wide-awake look. Feel free to shed a tear; it’s waterproof.
To buy: $26, charlottetilbury.com.
Dior Addict It-Line Eyeliner
Add a pop of color to your look with these limited-edition liners. The gel consistency and thin tip make it easy to apply. Wear alone or layer on top of your regular liner. Available in four shades.
To buy: $31, dior.com.