6 Awesome Eyeliners for Your Fall Looks

By Laurice Rawls
Updated October 02, 2014
dior.com
Different strokes for different folks: Whether you prefer a gel or liquid, pencil or pen, these six liners will have your peepers primed.
Revlon ColorStay Liquid Liner

Infused with vitamin E and aloe for dry lashes, this liner glides on and doesn’t budge. The felt tip absorbs just enough formula for a bold yet precise line. Available in Black and Black Brown.

To buy: $8, ulta.com.

Stila Smudge Stick Waterproof Eye Liner

Glide this pencil along lids for a polished look or gently smudge for a quick smoky eye. The generous color payoff and retractable packaging make application a cinch. Available in 31 shades.

To buy: $20, stilacosmetics.com.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon

For those who love a gel liner but lack a steady hand, these highly pigmented pencils provide the same benefits without the extra hassle of handling a brush. Available in 15 shades.

To buy: $25, sephora.com.

MAC Cosmetics Fluidline

This long-wear gel formula swipes on like a liquid but has a softer finish. The creamy formula renders perfectly flicked cat-eyed looks in a single stroke. Available in nine shades.

To buy: $16, maccosmetics.com.

Charlotte Tilbury Rock ‘N’ Kohl Iconic Liquid Eye Pencil in Eye Cheat

Trace this nude shade along upper and lower waterlines to give sleepy eyes a wide-awake look. Feel free to shed a tear; it’s waterproof.

To buy: $26, charlottetilbury.com.

Dior Addict It-Line Eyeliner

Add a pop of color to your look with these limited-edition liners. The gel consistency and thin tip make it easy to apply. Wear alone or layer on top of your regular liner. Available in four shades.

To buy: $31, dior.com.

