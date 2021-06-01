Ask a Beauty Editor: What Is the Best Concealer for Mature Undereyes?
Plus, how to cover fine lines and wrinkles with makeup.
Ever wanted to pick the brain of a beauty editor? Or get beauty product recommendations from someone who has tried them all? You've come to the right place. In our new weekly series, Ask a Beauty Editor, beauty editor Hana Hong answers your biggest skincare, haircare, and makeup questions, all submitted by Real Simple readers. Tune in every Tuesday and submit your own burning beauty questions here for a chance to be featured.
What is the perfect concealer for mature eyes? You know, someone with some wrinkles! - @sefginstl
There's honestly nothing worse (in the world of makeup, that is) than blending your concealer to perfection, only to glance in the mirror a few hours later and see that it has settled into every crease that you never knew existed.
Whether you call them wrinkles, creases, laugh lines, or crow's feet, we're all trying to hide those bad boys as much as possible. It's easier said than done, however—as you're probably well aware, fine lines are the actual worst to cover. That's because as opposed to hyperpigmentation which is flat, wrinkles are dents in skin, meaning you have to accomplish the near-impossible task of masking texture. The wrong concealer around the eyes can accentuate wrinkles, settling into creases and putting them front and center.
That being said, it is still doable! Before you jump into any concealer product, you should be applying a hydrating eye cream first. Not only will this prime your undereyes so makeup goes on better and stays longer (moisture plumps skin, FYI), it will also work to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles over time so you'll need less concealer.
Now, when it comes to your undereyes, you're going to want to steer clear of powders (sorry). I can appreciate a matte finish, but it tends to settle into fine lines, drawing attention to the surface and making it look worse after a few hours. The best finish for wrinkles is dewy skin, which is usually best achieved with creamy liquid formulas. You should also scout makeup products that have skincare benefits infused, meaning that they'll not only work to disguise fine lines, but eliminate them in the process.
Although the formula that you apply plays a big part, I'd be remiss not to mention that the technique with which you apply it is equally—if not more—important. Here, I'll not only outline a couple concealer favorites, but the best way to apply them for effective results. Scroll on for some of the best makeup products for mature skin.
Related Items
1 OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright Face Primer
Contrary to popular belief, color correctors aren't just for redness. A chiffon color corrector (this one has vitamin C for anti-aging benefits) helps to brighten skin, which can lessen the appearance of wrinkles by lifting darkness from that area. Don't worry that the color will clash with your skin tone—you’ll be following up with concealer to temper the yellowness. Add a pea-sized amount in the deepest part of the wrinkle, then use the warmth of your fingers to blend and melt the formula into the skin—makeup artists often recommend the ring finger since it has the lightest touch.
2 Maybelline Age Rewind Concealer
A drugstore gem and cult-favorite, you can do a lot of things with this anti-aging concealer thanks to its layer-able quality. Consistency is medium in coverage, but you can definitely build it up (sans cakiness) depending on how much you need. The formula also contains haloxyl, an effective blood circulation booster which is made of four different peptides that reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and discoloration.
The concealer comes in a twist-to-apply format (the clicking sound as you twist up is super satisfying) with a sponge at the end that dispenses product. The only potential downside with this is that it’s difficult to control how much you apply, but it’s nothing that you can’t work around—just make sure to apply in thin layers (starting with a very tiny amount so it doesn’t look heavy) and blend generously with your fingers or an undereye concealer brush. Tip: Leave the concealer on the skin for a couple seconds to warm the product before blending—this will allow it to absorb better.
Feel free to use this concealer alone if your wrinkles aren’t that prominent, but if you need some extra coverage you can follow up with number three.
3 Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer
While this guy doesn’t have anti-aging ingredients per se, you might want to use it if you need more coverage. As the name suggests, it’s super radiant thanks to light-diffusing mineral powder, which essentially breaks over your skin to leave a soft, even finish under your eyes. The formula is also very hydrating—which is a criterion for more mature skin since it tends to be drier. It has an uncanny ability to smooth over fine lines as it goes on, leaving the skin looking like a firmer, younger version of itself. Use the doe foot applicator to paint an upside-down triangle underneath your eyes, then dab lightly with your ring fingers to blend.