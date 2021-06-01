Ask a Beauty Editor: What Is the Best Concealer for Mature Undereyes?

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Ever wanted to pick the brain of a beauty editor? Or get beauty product recommendations from someone who has tried them all? You've come to the right place. In our new weekly series, Ask a Beauty Editor, beauty editor Hana Hong answers your biggest skincare, haircare, and makeup questions, all submitted by Real Simple readers. Tune in every Tuesday and submit your own burning beauty questions here for a chance to be featured.

What is the perfect concealer for mature eyes? You know, someone with some wrinkles! - @sefginstl

There's honestly nothing worse (in the world of makeup, that is) than blending your concealer to perfection, only to glance in the mirror a few hours later and see that it has settled into every crease that you never knew existed.

Whether you call them wrinkles, creases, laugh lines, or crow's feet, we're all trying to hide those bad boys as much as possible. It's easier said than done, however—as you're probably well aware, fine lines are the actual worst to cover. That's because as opposed to hyperpigmentation which is flat, wrinkles are dents in skin, meaning you have to accomplish the near-impossible task of masking texture. The wrong concealer around the eyes can accentuate wrinkles, settling into creases and putting them front and center.

That being said, it is still doable! Before you jump into any concealer product, you should be applying a hydrating eye cream first. Not only will this prime your undereyes so makeup goes on better and stays longer (moisture plumps skin, FYI), it will also work to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles over time so you'll need less concealer.

Now, when it comes to your undereyes, you're going to want to steer clear of powders (sorry). I can appreciate a matte finish, but it tends to settle into fine lines, drawing attention to the surface and making it look worse after a few hours. The best finish for wrinkles is dewy skin, which is usually best achieved with creamy liquid formulas. You should also scout makeup products that have skincare benefits infused, meaning that they'll not only work to disguise fine lines, but eliminate them in the process.

Although the formula that you apply plays a big part, I'd be remiss not to mention that the technique with which you apply it is equally—if not more—important. Here, I'll not only outline a couple concealer favorites, but the best way to apply them for effective results. Scroll on for some of the best makeup products for mature skin.