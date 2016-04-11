How to Master the Perfect Cat-Eye, With Help From Adele’s Makeup Artist

Almost as famous as Adele’s amazing voice is her signature and sultry cat-eye. If you’re a big fan of the singer (who isn’t?), you can now attempt to get her look with help from Michael Ashton, her makeup artist. In a video tutorial for makeup artist and YouTube star Lisa Eldridge, Ashton recreated the singer’s beauty routine. Though it’s not exactly a quick process—the whole video is about 22 minutes long—he breaks down the routine step-by-step and gives extra tips to help viewers nail the perfect cat-eye.