More Than 67,000 Shoppers Are Blown Away by This $5 Mascara

In the age of the coronavirus pandemic, great mascara is the key to a mask-friendly makeup look. And according to more than 67,000 Amazon shoppers, the best one for the job will cost you just $5.
Introducing the Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara from Essence Cosmetics, the jet-black lengthening mascara that holds the title of number-one seller in Amazon's beauty and personal care categories. Its cone-shaped wand has tiny fibrous bristles that define and separate lashes without clumping, and its cruelty-free formula promises to stay all day without flaking or fading.
In other words, Lash Princess has just about everything you ever could want from a mascara for a fraction of what you'd pay for a high-end option. It's no wonder the brand sells a tube every 10 seconds.
To buy: $5; amazon.com.
The mascara's reviews section is full of mind-blowing before-and-after photos from customers singing its praises.
"After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love," one reviewer wrote. "I can honestly say I can't stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long-wearing. I go from an 8-hour workday right to the gym and sweat like crazy… and this stuff doesn't budge!"
"This is the best mascara I have ever used, hands down," said another. "I've run the gamut from cheap drugstore brands to high end department store brands, and none work as well as this. I've had friends ask me if I'm wearing false eyelashes and where I got them because they look so natural."
You can grab the top-rated Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara on Amazon now. It'll take your natural lashes to new heights for a price comparable to your favorite latte's.