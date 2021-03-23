9 Eco-Friendly Beauty Products That Make Sustainable Living Easy

It is sad but true: our landfills are full of discarded personal care products (think shampoos, body washes, lotions, the list goes on and on). Even if your beauty routine is pretty simple, we could all do better on cutting back unnecessary waste. That being said, it can be hard to find comparable, eco-friendly alternatives to our favorite products, and with everything on our plates these days, there isn't much time for extensive research. That's where we come in. Our beauty team did the legwork to cut through the chaos of the beauty aisle. After weeks of brushing, swiping, and slathering, these nine standouts prove that it is easy being green.
Cutting down on plastic products can be an overwhelming task. If just thinking about it makes you break out in smelly stress sweat, Dove’s first refillable stick is here to help calm your pits. The aluminum-free formula not only nixes stink for up to 48 hours but also comes in a stainless-steel case that’s designed to last a lifetime. After you’ve finished the stick, snap in a refill (and recycle the small plastic pack from the previous one). With moisturizers and zero alcohol, the sleek-looking smell stopper leaves underarms—and your conscience—feeling better.
Most makeup sponges end up sitting in landfills. With this purple, plant-based cutie, you can still blend liquid or powder foundation to perfection, but unlike its predecessors, it biodegrades in a home or industrial compost in just 180 days. The flower on top: The paper packaging is biodegradable and printed with soy ink.
Made entirely from vegan materials, including candelilla wax, this floss navigates those hard-to-reach spots between your chompers to break down bacteria. The spool comes in a reusable glass bottle, so kiss those flimsy containers goodbye and say hello to fresher breath—and a happier dentist.
Clean hands have never been so essential. But instead of replacing your soap bottle every time it runs dry, keep a refill pouch handy. This sack holds enough foam hand wash to fill a standard Method bottle three times—and the packaging requires about 80 percent less plastic than three new bottles. The natural ingredients produce a luxe lather and don’t strip skin. In 14 scents.
Makeup wipes are so convenient, especially when you are removing waterproof mascara or just feel too tired to do your whole skin-care shebang. But those little pads are also so wasteful. That’s why we love these, which can go through the washer and dryer. After you whisk away that thick concealer, throw the pad into the laundry with your next load (it can last through 1,000 washes).
This multitasking, gym-bag-friendly bar is strong enough to use on your hair (yes, your hair) but gentle enough for your body and face. Formulated only with pronounceable ingredients, like fresh goat milk and tea tree oil, this bar doesn’t skimp on suds. After one shower, our skeptical tester traded in her bottles for this bar.
Going green shouldn’t feel like a compromise, and this ultra-chic solid lotion is anything but (heck, we consider it an upgrade). Packed with sweet almond, avocado, and apricot kernel oils, it transforms your post shower moisturizing moment into a self-care ritual you’ll look forward to. Massage or glide the stone—it melts on contact—across dry or irritated patches for soothed, supple, sweet-smelling skin. No pumps, no plastic, no problem.
Because of their shape and materials, most toothbrushes are difficult to recycle. This one uses 80 percent less plastic than traditional models, thanks to its reusable aluminum handle and replaceable head. If everyone in the U.S. switched to this brush, it could prevent over 400 million toothbrushes from entering landfills in one year.
Tired of the residue in your sink? It might be time to toss the tube. These mint-size tablets come in a reusable container, which helps cut back on waste and offers a major visual improvement (we love the colored caps). The tablets are 100 percent natural and contain fluoride. Pop one into your mouth, chew to create a foam, and brush to polish your pearly whites.