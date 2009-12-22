7 Dressed-up Makeup Bags
Hammocks and High Tea Masai Dopp Kit
Its shape might be stolen from the guys, but this dopp kit’s pretty pattern is anything but masculine. Made of a linen and cotton blend with a waterproof lining, this case will tote makeup or toiletries with ease.
To buy: $49.50, hammocksandhightea.com.
Featured May 2012
Stephanie Johnson Laura Large Trapezoid
This roomy case is rigid enough to stand up on your vanity table but still fits into that last little nook in your suitcase. Available in 10 colors and patterns.
To buy: $45, stephaniejohnson.com.
Pottery Barn Stripe Ultimate Cosmetic Bag
Generously sized to fit all your travel essentials, this cotton-covered case has a waterproof vinyl outer layer, and its interior is leakproof, so your clothes won't suffer from a drippy bottle of tinted moisturizer.
To buy: $59, potterybarn.com.
Fossil Key-Per Pouches
If you prefer to keep your cosmetics separate from your toiletries (or if you just have a lot of products), this set of three zippered bags in coordinating patterns will do the trick.
To buy: $50 (similar style), zappos.com.
Lapin Vilardi Coco Walk Cosmetic Bags
A vibrant fabric with a waterproof interior and exterior will never get lost in (or leak on) your luggage.
To buy: $60 for a set of three, glamourpusslife.com.
Harveys Large Make-Up Case
This model made from recycled seat belts keeps your cosmetics strapped in. Available in a variety of colors and patterns.
To buy: $58, seatbeltbags.com.
Vera Bradley Large Cosmetic Bag
Big enough to hold bottles, razors, a hairbrush, and more, this plastic-lined quilted-fabric bag can be tossed in the washing machine when it needs a little spruce-up.
To buy: $30, verabradley.com.
