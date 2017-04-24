CVS Takes “Dirty” Chemicals Out of 600 Beauty Products

Living a healthy lifestyle (you know: get more sleep, drink more water, exercise more, stress less, etc.) sounds amazing in theory—but it isn’t always easy to achieve. The good news: popular drugstore chain CVS is stepping up its game to help customers make healthier choices, especially when it comes to buying beauty and health food products. As consumers continue to prioritize wellness, the drugstore is following the trend by promising to create a better shopping experience, all in the name of health and wellness.

The movement began back in 2015 when the company removed tobacco products from its shelves. In this next phase, the chain is expanding cleaner food options as well as a cleaner beauty section. The store just announced that—drumroll, please—it will be removing three of the most controversial chemicals—parabens, phthalates, and formaldehyde donors—from its 600 or so in-house beauty products (FYI: this doesn’t apply to other beauty products not under the CVS parent umbrella).