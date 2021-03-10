How to Build the Ultimate Capsule Makeup Collection

Given that your makeup will moonlight in different roles, proper brushes are a must. Fortunately, you only need two: a dome brush and flat defining brush.

The rounded tip on the dome brush is multifaceted and can be used beyond shadow work. It works to blend concealer, either on a specific spot or everywhere on tired skin tones. “We’ve become accustomed to big brushes, but these allow you more control,” says Menard. Since these don’t pick up a ton of product, you can be more strategic in using a highlighter, shading in the eye creases and contouring more precisely.

On the other hand, a flat brush lets you multitask with ease. Optimize your eye pencil by picking up pigment to define brows or apply mascara to the bristle of the brush and use in lieu of liquid eyeliner. Since you’ll be using the brushes interchangeably, make sure to sanitize properly between uses and products. Menard swears by Cinema Secrets Makeup Brush Cleaner ($24; sephora.com) because of the quick dry-time.