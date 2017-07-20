4 New Makeup Trends to Try
Violet Lids
“Purple on the eyes is fresh and unique, yet it really does look good on all skin tones,” says makeup artist Moani Lee. “Press shadow onto skin with a brush, then blend it out at the crease.”
Make It Pop
If you want the most vibrant color (see page 145 for the model’s shade, plus bonus brights), prep lids with a primer, like E.L.F. Shadow Lock Eyelid Primer ($2; elfcosmetics.com), to neutralize blue or green tones on lids and prevent creasing.
Keep It Subtle
Bold purple lids not your thing? Ease into the trend by smudging a purple liner along the upper lash line for a soft peek of color.
Coral Nails
Cobalt Lashes
For starters, it’s fun. And blue mascara also makes the whites of your eyes look brighter.
Make It Pop
“With any colored mascara, it’s best to use a white primer first to seal the application and intensify the color,” explains Lee. A good one: NYX Big & Loud Lash Primer ($7; ulta.com).
Keep It Subtle
Brush on black mascara first, then swipe the blue over the tips. The color will catch the light when you move, but it won’t be in-your-face. Skip lower lashes.
Tangerine Lips
“Orange lips are refreshing and unexpected, plus they warm up the skin for summer,” says Lee.
Make It Pop
“Brights highlight dry flakes and cracks, so exfoliate lips first. DIY a scrub with a pinch of sugar and some honey,” says Lee. Wipe it off with a tissue, then dab a tiny bit of foundation over your lips to cancel out pink tones that can alter the color.
Keep It Subtle
Opt for a sheer formula, like a crayon or a tinted balm (shown on model), instead of a pigmented one. Dab it onto lips for a softer finish.