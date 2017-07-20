4 New Makeup Trends to Try

By Chelsea Traber Burns
Updated August 03, 2017
KINYA
The middle of summer is not the time to fuss with a full face of makeup. Go bright on one feature—violet lids, tangerine lips, or cobalt lashes—and keep the rest of your face bare for a striking, gorgeous look with the least effort. There’s no better time to go bright than in the summer so have some fun and experiment with colors. Here we show you how to wear it, plus multiple color options so you can take your pick. Just keep in mind to not pair your outfit with your makeup. This ends up creating a more retro vibe instead of a fresh and modern take. Not used to wearing bold hues anywhere other than your lips in your makeup routine? We have tips for beginners as well. Start small (a swipe of blue mascara or a touch of purple liner) and gradually work your way into it (a full wash of color on your eyelids), so you can get used to the look before diving in headfirst. And if you’re still nervous about adding a bold shade to your everyday routine, try it on your nails instead. Choose a fun color at the nail salon instead of your usual nude or light pink for a small, fun tweak. The best part is it only takes one swipe to help liven up your look so you can keep the rest of your makeup super simple and clean, while letting the pop of color do the talking.
Violet Lids

“Purple on the eyes is fresh and unique, yet it really does look good on all skin tones,” says makeup artist Moani Lee. “Press shadow onto skin with a brush, then blend it out at the crease.”

Make It Pop

If you want the most vibrant color (see page 145 for the model’s shade, plus bonus brights), prep lids with a primer, like E.L.F. Shadow Lock Eyelid Primer ($2; elfcosmetics.com), to neutralize blue or green tones on lids and prevent creasing.

Keep It Subtle

Bold purple lids not your thing? Ease into the trend by smudging a purple liner along the upper lash line for a soft peek of color.

Coral Nails

Cobalt Lashes

For starters, it’s fun. And blue mascara also makes the whites of your eyes look brighter.

Make It Pop

“With any colored mascara, it’s best to use a white primer first to seal the application and intensify the color,” explains Lee. A good one: NYX Big & Loud Lash Primer ($7; ulta.com).

Keep It Subtle

Brush on black mascara first, then swipe the blue over the tips. The color will catch the light when you move, but it won’t be in-your-face. Skip lower lashes.

Tangerine Lips

“Orange lips are refreshing and unexpected, plus they warm up the skin for summer,” says Lee.

Make It Pop

“Brights highlight dry flakes and cracks, so exfoliate lips first. DIY a scrub with a pinch of sugar and some honey,” says Lee. Wipe it off with a tissue, then dab a tiny bit of foundation over your lips to cancel out pink tones that can alter the color.

Keep It Subtle

Opt for a sheer formula, like a crayon or a tinted balm (shown on model), instead of a pigmented one. Dab it onto lips for a softer finish.

