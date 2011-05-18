Bright Makeup for Eyes and Lips

By Didi Gluck
Updated August 29, 2014
Sarah Maingot
Putting bold eye and lip colors together can look fun and beautiful.
Blue Eyes and Pink Lips

Yes, this is color. But the rich—and unfrosty—tones keep this combo out of Barbie territory (see the next slide for the products used here). If you’re feeling timid, start with pink gloss and dab the saturated blue shadow only at the lash line. The look is especially flattering on blonds, but everyone can come to the party, says Dick Page, the artistic director for Shiseido: “Dark skin, light skin—it works on all.”

Sporting bright shades should be fun, not fussy. “It’s decorative—it’s not about changing your features or looking another age,” says Page. So forget the rules. Well, except for these: In general, warm colors suit warm complexions. The same holds for cools.

Using creamy makeup on one feature and shimmery makeup on another strikes a nice balance. And don’t forget to blend to keep eyes soft, not shocking.

Blue and Pink

Shown on eyes: Shiseido Makeup Luminizing Satin Eye Color Trio in Punky Blues, $33, sephora.com.

On lips: Cover Girl LipPerfection in Fairytale, $6.50 at drugstores.

You Can Also Pair Blue Eyes With...

Cherry Red

Rimmel London Moisture Renew Lip Colour in Berry Queen SPF 18 (top), $7 at drugstores.

Grape

Merle Norman Lip Glaze in Berry Jubilee (bottom), $21.25, merlenorman.com for stores.

Pink Eyes and Rose Lips

There’s no simpler way to coordinate colors than to go tone-on-tone. And pinks are a sure pick, since they complement every complexion. There are two keys to the monochromatic face, says Page: Make sure your eye and lip colors don’t match exactly (or the resulting look can be a bit flat), and add a smidgen of black liner right along the lash line to help your eyes stand out. (See the next slide for the products used here.)

Pink and Rose

Shown on eyes: NYC Eye Love New York Mono Eye Shadow in Buzz List, $3 at drugstores.

On lips: Clé de Peau Beauté Extra Rich Lipstick in Rose des Quatre Saison, $60, barneys.com.

You Can Also Pair Pink Eyes With...

Bronze

Sonia Kashuk Luxury Lip Color in Sheer Bronzey Nude (top), $9, target.com.

Fuchsia

Mary Kay Creme Lipstick in Hibiscus (bottom), $13, marykay.com.

Green Eyes and Coral Lips

“This combination is a Hollywood classic,” says Page, who thinks it’s especially striking on a fair complexion. Smudging opaque gel liner in place of powdery shadow around the eyes creates a more intense, modern feel (see the next slide for the products used here). Of course, there’s no harm done by using the color on the upper lids only. Conservative? Maybe. Cool? Definitely.

Green and Coral

Shown on eyes: Tarte EmphasEyes Amazonian Clay Waterproof Pot Liner in green, $22, amazon.com.

On lips: Shiseido Perfect Rouge Lipstick in Day Lily, $25, sephora.com.

You Can Also Pair Green Eyes With...

Deep Red

DuWop Private Red Lipstick (top), $22, duwop.com.

Light Beige

Revlon Colorburst Lipstick in Soft Nude (bottom), $9 at drugstores.

Brown Lips and Purple Eyes

Earth-tone fanatics, here’s your chance to stray just a teeny bit out of your comfort zone. Brown lipstick, which warms up darker complexions, feels more youthful with a touch of violet on the lids (or with any other pastel, for that matter). Still fear a garish outcome? Heed Page’s advice: “Think of color as having a volume control,” he says. “As long as you use a light hand, you’ll never be too loud.” (See the next slide for the products used here.)

Brown and Purple

Shown on lips: Shiseido Makeup Shimmering Rouge Lipstick in Grace, $25, sephora.com.

On eyes: Make Up Forever Lilac Matte 116 Eye Shadow, $19, sephora.com.

You Can Also Pair Brown Lips With...

Dusty Rose

Face Stockholm Matte Eyeshadow in Liberty (top), $20, facestockholm.com.

Turquoise

MAC Cosmetics Fashionflower Eye Shadow in Aqua (bottom), $14.50, maccosmetics.com.

Red Lips and Yellow Eyes

Nature, that color-coordinating genius, uses this combo all the time in sunsets and flowers. So riff off it. If you think yellow is a tad too too, swap in gold or butter-toned shadow. And while you may be tempted to skip the blush with all that’s going on already, it helps tie the look together, says Page. (See the next slide for the products used here.)

Red and Yellow

Shown on lips: Wet n Wild MegaLast Lip Color in Red Velvet, $3 at drugstores.

On eyes: Shiseido Makeup Luminizing Satin Eye Color Trio in Tropicalia, $33, sephora.com.

You Can Also Pair Red Lips With...

Smoky Gray

Nars Dogon Duo Eyeshadow (top), $33, sephora.com.

Orange

Stila Eye Shadow in Mimosa (bottom), $18, sephora.com.

