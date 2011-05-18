Bright Makeup for Eyes and Lips

Yes, this is color. But the rich—and unfrosty—tones keep this combo out of Barbie territory (see the next slide for the products used here). If you’re feeling timid, start with pink gloss and dab the saturated blue shadow only at the lash line. The look is especially flattering on blonds, but everyone can come to the party, says Dick Page, the artistic director for Shiseido: “Dark skin, light skin—it works on all.”



Sporting bright shades should be fun, not fussy. “It’s decorative—it’s not about changing your features or looking another age,” says Page. So forget the rules. Well, except for these: In general, warm colors suit warm complexions. The same holds for cools.



Using creamy makeup on one feature and shimmery makeup on another strikes a nice balance. And don’t forget to blend to keep eyes soft, not shocking.