Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether the setting is a mythical medieval world (see Game of Thrones) or angsty high school (see Euphoria), a show with some dreamy lashes, great complexion, or a killer lip color can draw us in just as much as a jaw-dropping plot twist. Bridgerton is the latest TV show to captivate both beauty enthusiasts and film buffs alike. The Regency era-inspired show isn't short of either great characters or beauty inspiration—and although it's...questionable how Daphne's hair and makeup looks so unscathed in the midst of intense emotional turmoil, we can't help but appreciate the magic of good television makeup.

Just because the beauty is modeled after the 18th century doesn't mean that some of the looks (well, maybe not those perms) can't be brought into modern times. We chatted with the hair and makeup artists behind the brilliant Bridgerton beauty world—Marc Pilcher and Lynda Pearce—to learn the behind-the-scenes secrets on how they created some of the iconic looks. So, if you ever find yourself having to present yourself in front of the queen (a totally normal, relatable predicament), you can be sure to look "flawless, my dear."

How did you approach the hair and makeup for each character on the show?

Marc Pilcher: I usually find my approach by researching the period and reading over the scripts a few times. As I read, I started to formulate my ideas of how I can reflect their personalities through the hair and makeup. Every one of the beauty looks you see is unique to their personality. I was lucky in that all the actors loved my ideas when I pitched it to them in their initial fittings.

Did you take inspiration from anything?

Lynda Pearce: Marc really wanted the entire cast to be natural, fresh-faced, and elegant. For Daphne, we took inspiration from Audrey Hepburn, who always looked so flawless. It was all about fresh, dewy skin and naturally beautiful, minimalistic makeup.

The diversity was one of the best parts of the show—how did you incorporate that into the cast's beauty looks?

LP: The diversity on the show is absolutely wonderful—colorblind casting is the way forward. When it came to individual hair and makeup, we wanted to celebrate everyone's own skin tone and enhance their natural beauty.

MP: Agreed, an example was what we did with the queen. Her wigs were my favorite look to create. Celebrating the fact that Queen Charlotte was of African descent in real life, as well as the casting of the gorgeous Golda [Rosheuvel], I wanted to create styles that were of the period, but incorporating braids, locks, and Afro-textured hair. It hadn't really been done before, so it was so much fun creating that royal look from scratch.

Image zoom

How can we achieve the Bridgerton beauty look ourselves?

LP: When recreating the Bridgerton look at home, remember to keep it fresh. Don't go too heavy on the makeup. In a world where makeup has become so heavy and we're all wearing masks, I really hope the show brings natural beauty back to the world again. Everyone has imperfections and they are what make us perfect! Use makeup to enhance what you have, not conceal it.

Oh, and always look after your skin. By the end of the day, it will have had quite a beating from the weather, pollution, and makeup you wear, so be sure to clean it and look after it. Don't forget to choose a good moisturizer and keep the skin hydrated.

Something went wrong. An error has occurred and your entry was not submitted. Please try again. Close

Now that you know the inspiration behind the looks, it's time to put them into practice. Don't worry, Bridgerton beauty doesn't include toxic beauty ingredients that royals have historically used, like lead-based white foundation (not to mention that mysterious blush pigment the maids were applying). We asked Pilcher and Pearce which Bridgerton beauty looks they could actually see becoming big beauty vibes in 2021—plus how to recreate them. Below, the most approachable looks they think can be translated into modern times and are sure to make you the talk of the Ton.