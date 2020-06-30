7 Smart Makeup Tricks I Learned From Bobbi Brown

One surprising thing that Brown recommends is applying moisturizer, including eye cream, with a makeup brush. Honestly, eye cream is a product I never considered for daytime because it would smudge all my eye makeup. However, if you apply it right, it’s like using a Magic Eraser for tired eyes. I smoothed a rice-sized amount of Too Cool for School Caviar Line Hydra Eye Treatment ($22; toocoolforschool.us) at a 45-degree angle (or what I call the tragic tired triangle) to hide my fine lines and morning puff.

To find the perfect morning moisturizer, I experimented with all my moisturizers by brushing one brand on one side and another on the other, then asking my husband which side of my face looked better in a blind test. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel was the clear winner ($17; target.com). Using a brush helped me thin out the already translucent formula (I now have a designated face moisturizer brush that I rinse after each use). Once everything was absorbed, my skin looked more matte and my pores were less visible. My canvas was ready for makeup.