Bloomingdale’s Is Opening New Beauty Boutiques and Everything’s Under $100

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Attention, beauty lovers: a new affordable makeup and skincare boutique might be opening near you. On September 30th, Bloomingdale’s will launch Glowhaus—a new trend-focused beauty space—in five of their New York and California stores, as well as online.

According to a Bloomingdale’s press release from earlier this month, Glowhaus will be a “beauty happy place” for those looking to discover and test out trending makeup looks and products. As a millennial-focused brand, Glowhaus will be affordably priced and trend-centric, offering beauty mainstays as well as up-and-coming brands, with all products priced under $100.

In total, 26 new labels will be joining Bloomingdale’s range of beauty brands. At the time of writing, the brands that will be sold in the boutiques include Beauty Blender, Context Skin, Cover FX, Flirt!, Kosas, Lash Star Beauty, Lime Crime, NudeStix, RMS Beauty, Rouge Bunny Rouge, Suva Beauty, BrowGal, Frank Body, GlamGlow, Grown Alchemist, Mario Badescu, Saturday Skin, Supergoop, Kaprielle, Lano, LIT Cosmetics, Makeup Drop, Makeup Eraser, Sigma Beauty, Vamp Stamp, and Winky Lux.

In stores, customers will be able to visit the “play station” table to try on makeup looks in front of well-lit mirrors—either with or without the help of “brand agnostic” sales associates (who will be equipped with iPads in case a customer is in need of more product information or wants to see a how-to video). If they’re looking for a popular product, they can swing by the “Grab and Glow” station to pick up mini-sized versions of old favorites or new trending products. Each location will center around the “Best in Glow” wall—a screen highlighting videos that promote the hottest current beauty trends.

These five Glowhaus locations are set to open on August 30th: Roosevelt Field and Soho in New York; and San Francisco, Sherman Oaks, and South Coast Plaza in California. The locations will offer events throughout the year, the first of which is taking place on September 9th—a “ReTreat” featuring mini-treatments, freebies, and promotions. Year round, shoppers will be rewarded with a deluxe, seasonal sample for every $50 spent.