6 Best Setting Sprays to Keep Your Makeup on Your Face (and Not Your Mask)
Fix it, forget it is my makeup motto.
Whether you're going for a lightweight foundation or full face beat, setting sprays are the easiest, most foolproof way to do some swift damage control. After all, you spend so much time and care flawlessly blending, buffing, and lining—the last thing you want is life messing it all up. And with the friction of daily mask-wearing complicating matters, a good setting spray has become a beauty necessity.
Setting sprays are formulated with invisible polymers that form a shield over your makeup and protect it from the elements. Even if you don't wear makeup, they're usually spiked with skin-friendly hydrators that instantly soothe your complexion (so a couple quick spritzes never hurt). That being said, there are a lot of face mists out there that come with their own set of problems—some that squirt instead of spray, or feel like a heavy extra layer on your face. Below, we've rounded up the best makeup setting sprays that feel great and ensure your makeup won't come off until you want it to.
1
One of the best parts about this spray is the microfine mist that evenly disperses the formula (so you don’t have to worry about wet droplets running down your face). Once it’s on, the water-resistant setter sits like a breathable veil and keeps makeup intact for up to 24 hours.
2
Made with the same pore-blurring powers you know and love from Benefit’s POREfessional primer (the OG!), a couple spritzes gives your skin a soft, airbrushed finish that would make a Facetune filter jealous.
3
With ingredients like hyaluronic acid, kiwi extract, moringa seeds, and witch hazel, this makeup setting spray also moonlights as a potent skincare product. Use the hydrating formula as a primer before applying makeup, apply it right after to set in place, and/or refresh your skin throughout the day to prevent your foundation from getting cakey.
4
Not only does this MVP setting spray lock your look in place, it also helps guard against oxidation (read: no 2 p.m. orange cast) due to pollution. The formula contains a blend of minerals—including zinc, magnesium, and copper—that protect against free radicals, and even a wicked time-release technology that lowers the temperature of your makeup to help it last longer.
5
This Japanese green tea-infused spray works overtime to hydrate and prevent makeup from melting, fading, and settling into fine lines. Bonus points for the delightful and non-irritating floral scent.
6
Part setting spray, part skin moisturizer, this spray is spiked with hyaluronic acid, aloe, and niacinamide to provide antioxidant benefits for blissed-out skin. It’s especially great if you’re not into the matte look; unlike most setting sprays, this one leaves behind a gorgeous glass-like glow.