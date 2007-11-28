The Best Makeup Pencils
Liners and Colors for Lips and Eyes
Best Makeup Pencils for Lips
Best Liner
Clinique Quickliner for Lips
“It prevented my lipstick from bleeding and looked very natural,” raved one panelist. Others loved the fact that it self-sharpens (no blade necessary).
To buy: $16.50, sephora.com.
Best Color
Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil
Vitamin E and a combination of emollient silicones give this pencil a “softness that leads to easy application,” said a tester. It also “blended well with gloss” and minimized the fine lines on one staffer’s lips.
To buy: $26, narscosmetics.com.
Best Makeup for Eyes
Best Liner
Mac Technakohl Liner
Testers “never had to worry about raccoon eyes” with this liner, which didn’t budge or smear for a full day. And though it held firmly on eyes, users said it “comes off easily with soap and water.”
To buy: $16.50, maccosmetics.com.
Best Color
Make Up For Ever Pearly Waterproof Eye Shadow Pencil
This “goes on like butter and stayed put all day, even through a workout,” said a staffer, and it has a shimmery finish without “over-the-top sparkle or shine.” One panelist proclaimed, “It might even replace my powder shadow for good.”
To buy: $19, sephora.com.
Best Specialty Pencils
Best Invisible Lip Liner
Du Wop Reverse Lipliner
This colorless matte pencil, used around the edges of lips, helped prevent lipstick from bleeding. It contains plumping ingredients that had one tester enthusiastically stating, “My mouth appeared fuller.”
To buy: $19, beauty.com.
Best Highlighter
Benefit Mr. Frosty
When applied to the inner corners of eyes, this pearly white pencil, said one tester, “made me look bright-eyed, like I got eight hours of sleep.” Easy to blend, it can also be used under the brow bones and on the tops of the cheekbones.
To buy: Unfortunately, this product is no longer available, but find a similar item on beauty.com.
Best Makeup Eraser
Shiseido The Makeup Eraser Pencil
Mascara smudges and shadow slipups were no match for this. “After a few strokes, the mistake was gone and the rest of my eye makeup was still intact,” said a tester. It’s safe for lips and cheeks, too.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available. A similar product can be found on sephora.com.