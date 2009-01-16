The Best Makeup Palettes
Best All-Around
Joeur Bare Beauty Collection
This quartet of interlocking pieces has a mattifying balm for the T-zone, a universally flattering cheek tint, a nude gloss, and three shimmery shadows. Connect all four or tote individually.
To buy: $58, jouercosmetics.com.
Featured December 2013
Best for Lips
Too Faced Natural Kiss Lip Collection
A bit of something for everyone and complementary to all, this petite portable features lip-toned shades with creamy and glossy textures—plus some requisite sparkle.
To buy: $24, toofaced.com.
Best for Eyes
Stila In the Light Palette
This kit holds 10 shadows, including black, brown, and other neutrals, in matte and shimmery finishes, and a chocolate liner that suits all eye colors. “They all mix and match well, so they’re goofproof,” said one tester.
To buy: $39, sephora.com.
Best Bargain
NYX Nude on Nude Palette
A two-tiered approach: The upper tray holds 20 eye shadows, from bone white to inky black; the lower one (not shown) has 10 creamy lip colors and two brushes. Now, that’s a pretty payoff.
To buy: $25, nyxcosmetics.com.
Best for Face
Bonne Mine Healthy Glow Palette
With five complexion-warming options (a bronzer, two blushes, and two highlighters) and an application guide, “it’s like having a makeup artist in your pocket,” said a tester.
To buy: $48, lauramercier.com.
Best Day-to-Night
Urban Decay Face Case in Shattered
This all-encompassing case—with silky shadows, liner, blush, highlighter, and a full-sized gloss—is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, making it the perfect size to slip into your everyday bag or an overnighter. The sleek gunmetal packaging and versatile color selection will make you look (and feel) more put together in the time it takes you to get from point A to point B.
To buy: $44, urbandecay.com.
