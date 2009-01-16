The Best Makeup Palettes

Urban Decay Face Case in Shattered

This all-encompassing case—with silky shadows, liner, blush, highlighter, and a full-sized gloss—is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, making it the perfect size to slip into your everyday bag or an overnighter. The sleek gunmetal packaging and versatile color selection will make you look (and feel) more put together in the time it takes you to get from point A to point B.



To buy: $44, urbandecay.com.



