8 Best Foundations With SPF to Protect and Perfect Your Complexion
Tackle sun protection and makeup in one bottle.
With summer right around the corner, taking care of your skin is more important than ever. The sun’s powerful UV rays—whether you’re in a humid climate like New York or dry heat like Arizona—can be detrimental to the skin if not protected. And the key to preventing long-lasting damage from happening is applying daily sunscreen.
Even if you’re working from home, applying sunscreen each day during this time of year is essential. By fighting UV radiation, SPF not only prevents burns, but also discoloration, fine lines, and aging. Thankfully, the process has never been so simple as there are a wide range of foundations that come with SPF already included, knocking out two steps of your daily skincare and makeup routine in one. If your foundation isn’t already equipped with SPF power, here are some of our top foundation picks that go the extra mile to keep your skin protected all day.
1
IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50
If you’re looking for some serious sun protection, IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50 is a solid—and affordable—choice. Made with color-correcting full coverage cream and an anti-aging hydrating serum, this foundation is packed with skincare benefits to smooth over and quench your skin.
To buy: $40; sephora.com.
2
Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Longwear Foundation Stick
This matte foundation stick is an easy-to-apply option for beauty on the go. With a wide range of over 30 different shades to choose from, it boasts a wide array of benefits, including full coverage, a lightweight feel on skin, and 24-hour wear time.
To buy: $43; sephora.com.
RELATED: We Tested 32 Timesaving Beauty Sticks—Here Are the 6 Best
3
Tarte SEA Water Foundation
Made with SPF 15, the Tarte SEA Water Foundation comes in 30 shades and has a natural finish. Made with 20 percent water and formulated with antioxidant-rich marine plant extracts, this foundation is best for those with dry skin types.
To buy: $39; sephora.com.
4
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Foundation
With its medium-coverage formula, this foundation is perfect for oily, dry, and normal skin types. Concentrated mushroom extract improves firmness while supercharged vitamin C gives you a lit-from-within glow.
To buy: $44; sephora.com.
5
bareMinerals Original Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 15
Created from five mineral ingredients, this vegan loose-powder foundation is made without any unnecessary additives, binders, fillers, or talc—aka, the cleanest you can get. Powder formulas are best for those with acne-prone skin types as they’re less likely to seep into the skin and clog pores.
To buy: $32; sephora.com.
6
L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Super-Blendable Liquid Foundation
We could wax poetic about the blendability and finish of this foundation, but the cult favorite is stellar for another reason—its shade range. Available in 45 whopping shades, you’re bound to find one that fits your skin tone to a T.
To buy: $9; ulta.com.
7
L'Oréal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Compact Makeup
For touch-ups throughout the day, L'Oréal Paris’ foundation also comes in compact form and checks all the boxes for a perfect foundation: oil-free, blendable, and super natural finish.
To buy: $25; amazon.com.
8
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector with Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Because of its super light, barely-there formula, Laura Mercier’s tinted moisturizer with SPF 30 is great for people who hate the feel of foundation sitting on their face. Not only does it protect from the sun, but it also won’t melt off or streak throughout the day.
To buy: $47; sephora.com.