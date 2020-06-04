8 Best Foundations With SPF to Protect and Perfect Your Complexion

With summer right around the corner, taking care of your skin is more important than ever. The sun’s powerful UV rays—whether you’re in a humid climate like New York or dry heat like Arizona—can be detrimental to the skin if not protected. And the key to preventing long-lasting damage from happening is applying daily sunscreen .

Even if you’re working from home, applying sunscreen each day during this time of year is essential. By fighting UV radiation, SPF not only prevents burns, but also discoloration, fine lines, and aging. Thankfully, the process has never been so simple as there are a wide range of foundations that come with SPF already included, knocking out two steps of your daily skincare and makeup routine in one. If your foundation isn’t already equipped with SPF power, here are some of our top foundation picks that go the extra mile to keep your skin protected all day.