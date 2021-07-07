11 Best Foundations for Dry Skin
They cover up dry patches like a charm.
Unlike oily skin that can be mattified or acne-prone skin that can be covered up, dry skin is difficult to deal with when it comes to foundation. Unfortunately, sometimes foundation can actually bring more attention to drier skin types, as a foundation can highlight flaky, dry patches on your face. "When working with clients with dry skin, my mission is to find foundations that have hydrating and nourishing ingredients, which not only improve texture and tone, but also a formula that will give a healthy radiant glow," explains celebrity makeup artist Mila Thomas. "Ingredients like hyaluronic acid, humectants, and emollients are both plumping and hydrating, making the skin supple and soft—liquid and cream formulas are also moisturizing and easily blendable, giving a more seamless silky coverage."
For those with drier skin, you want to avoid any foundations that claim to be quick-drying and have a matte finish. "Alcohol, glycolic acid, and salicylic acid are great for acne-prone skin, clogged pores, and blackheads, but [these ingredients in some foundations] lack the moisture that is necessary for dry skin types and ultimately can make your skin even dryer," says Thomas.
Regardless of how hydrating a foundation might be, Thomas urges those with dry skin to prep the skin with a primer, moisturizer, and/or face oils, which will make a major difference in your foundation application. "I love primers with a milky and creamy texture with ingredients that add extra hydration and plumpness to the skin," explains Thomas. "If your foundation is water-based, layer a water-based primer underneath, and if it's an oil-based foundation, use an oil-based primer."
Some of Thomas's favorite primers are Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Hydrating Primer ($39; sephora.com) and Pure Canvas Illuminating Primer ($39; sephora.com). "When I need an extra boost of moisture and glow, I love adding Diana Madison Beauty Glow Topia Face Oil ($45; revolve.com) which contains prickly pear seed oil loaded with fatty acids, as a cocktail mixed into the foundation or applied directly to the skin with my fingers."
Related Items
1 Bobbi Brown Intensive Skin Serum Foundation SPF 40/35
Rather than using a thick foundation over dry skin, try this serum-foundation hybrid from Bobbi Brown, which contains weightless, tone-perfecting pigments through a cold-fusion process for a more flawless finish. A foundation that treats the skin while hiding imperfections, this lightweight foundation helps to fight against environmental stressors while perfectly hydrating dry skin.
2 NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation
"NARS Radiant Longwear Foundation gives a buildable medium to full coverage that also allows skin to breathe, and is transfer-resistant for up to 16 hours," explains Thomas. "The texture of this foundation is packed with humectants, leaving the skin looking and feeling luxurious and glowing!"
3 NUDESTIX Tinted Cover Foundation
Gluten-free, cruelty-free, and synthetic fragrance-free, this sheer foundation glides onto dry skin seamlessly and won't settle into dry patches. The foundation was created with innovative Korean skincare technology, beautifully marrying color cosmetics with skin-improving ingredients.
4 Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation
An award-winning foundation with a serious cult-following, the Giorgio Armani foundation is oil-free (great for those with dry, sensitive skin with acne) and delivers a satin glow finish with medium coverage. Formulated with a patented process that allows the pigments to lay flat on the skin's surface for a second-skin-like effect, this foundation comes in 40 shades and is great for dry skin.
5 Kosas Tinted Face Oil Comfy Skin Tint
For those with super dry skin, this oil-based skin tint from Kosas adds serious hydration with a sheer wash of color for lightweight coverage. Featuring nourishing ingredients like avocado oil, jojoba oil, rosehip seed oil, and more, this foundation is a beautiful mix of skincare and color in one.
6 Laura Mercier Silk Crème Moisturizing Photo Edition Foundation
"I love the Laura Mercier Silk Creme because it's formulated with hyaluronic acid for maximum hydration," explains Thomas. Created specifically for normal to dry skin, this pick offers medium to full coverage while smoothing skin texture and evening out skin tone.
7 Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint
If you're looking for a more affordable option, this pick from Neutrogena features ultra-moisturizing hyaluronic acid, the dry-skin darling of skincare. Lightweight while simultaneously hydrating, this tint offers 24 hours of moisture with its breathable, water-gel formula. It's oil-free, non-comedogenic, and comes in 10 shades.
8 Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation
A hybrid between skincare and foundation, this pick from Charlotte Tilbury features ingredients to help hydrate, protect, and perfect the look of your skin—it'll leave you with a flake-free, flawless finish throughout the day. This pick is great for those looking for a full coverage foundation, and with 44 shades available, there's something for (almost) every skin tone.
9 Hourglass Veil Fluid Makeup
This serum-like foundation from Hourglass is powered by the brand's Matrix Regeneration Complex, which helps to target the visible signs of aging by helping to smooth the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Ideal for dry, mature skin, this formula has UVA/UVB SPF 15 protection and is lightweight and buildable.
10 Skin by Mented Foundation
If you love a stick foundation formulation, look no further than Skin by Mented. This hydrating foundation offers a natural finish, is easily buildable, and contains hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe leaf extract, and grape seed oil.
11 Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation
"This foundation comes in 50 different shades for the perfect match, and also comes with a technology that will adjust to your skin tone," explains Thomas. With a medium, buildable coverage plus hydrating hyaluronic acid, this foundation blends beautifully into the skin and won't budge all day.