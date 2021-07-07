11 Best Foundations for Dry Skin

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Unlike oily skin that can be mattified or acne-prone skin that can be covered up, dry skin is difficult to deal with when it comes to foundation. Unfortunately, sometimes foundation can actually bring more attention to drier skin types, as a foundation can highlight flaky, dry patches on your face. "When working with clients with dry skin, my mission is to find foundations that have hydrating and nourishing ingredients, which not only improve texture and tone, but also a formula that will give a healthy radiant glow," explains celebrity makeup artist Mila Thomas. "Ingredients like hyaluronic acid, humectants, and emollients are both plumping and hydrating, making the skin supple and soft—liquid and cream formulas are also moisturizing and easily blendable, giving a more seamless silky coverage."

For those with drier skin, you want to avoid any foundations that claim to be quick-drying and have a matte finish. "Alcohol, glycolic acid, and salicylic acid are great for acne-prone skin, clogged pores, and blackheads, but [these ingredients in some foundations] lack the moisture that is necessary for dry skin types and ultimately can make your skin even dryer," says Thomas.

Regardless of how hydrating a foundation might be, Thomas urges those with dry skin to prep the skin with a primer, moisturizer, and/or face oils, which will make a major difference in your foundation application. "I love primers with a milky and creamy texture with ingredients that add extra hydration and plumpness to the skin," explains Thomas. "If your foundation is water-based, layer a water-based primer underneath, and if it's an oil-based foundation, use an oil-based primer."

Some of Thomas's favorite primers are Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Hydrating Primer ($39; sephora.com) and Pure Canvas Illuminating Primer ($39; sephora.com). "When I need an extra boost of moisture and glow, I love adding Diana Madison Beauty Glow Topia Face Oil ($45; revolve.com) which contains prickly pear seed oil loaded with fatty acids, as a cocktail mixed into the foundation or applied directly to the skin with my fingers."