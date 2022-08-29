Ask a Beauty Editor: Best Drugstore Primers Under $20

Ever wanted to pick the brain of a beauty editor? Or get beauty product recommendations from someone who has tried them all? You've come to the right place. In our weekly series, beauty editor Hana Hong answers your biggest skincare, hair care, and makeup questions, all submitted by Real Simple readers. Tune in every Tuesday and submit your own burning beauty questions here for a chance to be featured.

Reader question: What is the best drugstore brand for base/primer? @jholley2005

We all love makeup and a good deal (see our concealer roundup from last week), so let's talk drugstore primers. Primer may seem like a skippable step, but the makeup pre-game is arguably the most important consideration to take in your routine. Just like you would apply a base coat on your nails pre-polish (well, I hope so), primers give your foundation and concealer an even surface to grip onto so that makeup goes on evenly and lasts longer. Not to mention that many primers are also boosted with ingredients that make applying makeup better for your skin than going without.

Oh, and here's the best part—you don't have to shell out big bucks to reap the benefits. Case in point: These six primers, which I've tested against even the most expensive alternatives to affirm they're the real deal.