We Tried Dozens of Drugstore Powders—These Are the 5 Best (and They’re All Under $15!)

I'll be completely honest: I'm a dewy skin kind of girl. Dry skin and flaky patches are my biggest skincare woes, so I've usually stayed away from powders like the plague. That is, until I recently revisited powders and realized that the latest formulas are silkier (and actually glowier?) than ever. Turns out it is possible for powders to do their job and be completely undetectable on your face (read: won't accentuate dry skin). So if you're wary of powder for fear of pilling makeup and chalky skin—hey, I like a natural look, too—don't be. I scoured the market to find the ones that lock makeup in place, blur over fine lines, and make your pores look super small. And the best part? They're all available at the drugstore for a bargain—in case you're still skeptical and want to experiment without spending a fortune.